Local Briefs

Live entertainment canceled at Moscow Farmers Market
The Moscow Farmers Market has canceled live entertainment and will no longer schedule youth vendors and performance artists for the remainder of October.
City staff made these changes in response to the rise of COVID-19 patients locally.
“City staff will continue to keep track of the CSC status, local infection rates, and hospitalizations to advise future program and event decisions,” a city news release said.
The final Moscow Farmers Market is Oct. 30.
Moscow names new poet laureate
The city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission selected Stacy Boe Miller as the 2021-24 Moscow poet laureate yesterday.
The Moscow poet laureate program aims to increase awareness of the role poetry and literature play in the community. The poet laureate offers readings and workshops along with writing poems about the city.
Boe Miller has been a resident of Moscow for more than 10 years and received a masters of fine arts from the University of Idaho. She has both nonfiction and poetry published in several journals along with serving on the board of High Desert Journal. She starts her term Oct 1.
Concert on Friday to benefit Citizens’ Climate Lobby
The Citizens’ Climate Lobby will have a fundraising concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Lecompte Auditorium of the 1912 Center in Moscow.
Classical guitarist James Reid and his colleagues will be playing works from the Renaissance to modern day. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. Tickets can be purchased at the door and cost $10 for the general public and $5 for students.
The concert proceeds will go toward the Citizens’ Climate Lobby for their work in lobbying Congress to pass climate change legislation. Local members will be available to provide information about pending legislation.
Residents invited in the river Saturday in Pullman
The Palouse Conservation District is planning a macroinvertebrate exploration for the South Fork of the Palouse River on Saturday. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on and is free to attend.
All attendees will be encouraged to get in the river to look for macroinvertebrates, weather permitting. The Palouse Conservation District also recommends bringing a water bottle and rubber boots or water shoes.
No prior registration is required and anyone interested should meet in the parking lot of the Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm. Social distancing will be required and masks are recommended.
Spooky trail returns to the Garfield Library
The Garfield Library and Whitman County Parks are partnering to bring back Spooky Trail Tales.
During October, participants can show up at the Elberton hiking trail and walk along the path to discover selected stories from the book “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” by Alvin Schwartz. Participants are asked to sign the guestbook at the trailhead to get an accurate number of people.
For more information, contact Sarah Anderson at (509) 635-1490.
Reproductive rights march planned for Moscow
There will be a march to defend women’s reproductive rights at noon on Saturday in Moscow. The march will start at Moscow City Hall and make its way to East City Park where there will be speakers.
The march is part of a national movement in response to abortion legislation passed recently in Texas. Organizers of the march also identified and opposition to Idaho Senate Bill 1385, which opponents contend would could criminalize abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned, or if federal legislation is passed that would permit Idaho to bar access to abortion care.