Moscow’s Mann Building closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Moscow’s Mann Building, at 221 E. Second St., is closed after a city employee stationed at the building tested positive for COVID-19, according to a city news release.
The building, which houses the engineering, planning and building safety divisions, will be closed until the structure is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected and is safe to be occupied.
It is anticipated the building will be reopened for employees and the public by Friday.
During the closure, private and public construction inspection services will continue to be provided by staff working remotely. Those needing construction permits and other services are encouraged to do so via the city’s website permits.ci.moscow.id.us/citizen or by phone at (208) 883-7022.
Moscow requests public input about use of downtown rights-of-way
The city of Moscow is asking for public input on the use of downtown rights-of-way in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent city response, according to a city news release.
In late May, the city implemented a temporary program to allow downtown business owners to apply for expanded use of the right-of-way for commerce to facilitate more outdoor activity and improve social distancing. Many downtown businesses have participated in the program and the city continues to field applications.
The city has had several requests for entertainment in the right-of-way, particularly live music. With the appropriate noise ordinance waiver review by the Moscow Police Department, music has been allowed in the right-of-way.
A city council committee will consider the current policies and how to move forward at its meeting Monday. Residents can provide input by contacting the city via email at communityevents@ci.moscow.id.us, or by calling City Clerk Laurie Hopkins at (208) 883-7015.
Pullman Library to reduce curbside pickup hours
Beginning Monday, Neill Public Library will reduce its curbside service from five to three days per week.
Patrons will be able to pick up library items from 1-6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
For more information, call the library at (509) 334-3595.