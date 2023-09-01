The 2023 Everybody Reads book for the Lewis-Clark Valley and the Palouse is “What Comes After” by JoAnne Tompkins. Tompkins will attend events in the region from Nov. 7-10. Copies of the book are available at local libraries and bookstores. A complete schedule of events is available online at everybody-reads.org.
On the Palouse, events will start at noon, Nov. 7, at the Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Other events include the Neill Public Library in Pullman and the Moscow Library. Tompkins was a trial lawyer and mediator before becoming an author. She has been published in High Country News, Lithub, Writer in the World and more. She received her master’s degree in fine arts in creative writing from Goddard College and lives in Port Townsend, Wash.
Homeowner for next Habitat house announced
Habitat for Humanity of the Palouse has announced the 2023 Habitat homeowner is Kelsey Blair of Palouse. Blair has a 16-year-old son and works at the Garfield-Palouse School District. A wall raising is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at the home located at 109 W. Park St., Palouse.
The Blair home is expected to cost $258,000 to build and funds are raised through grants, fundraisers and donations of materials and labor. Building on the home will take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Tools, training and supervision will be provided. Those interested in volunteering can apply online at palousehabitat.org/volunteer.
Washington Trust Bank has free shred day
Washington Trust Bank will have a free community shred day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at 222 E. Troy Road, Moscow. The event is free and open to the public. Recommended documents to bring include: anything with personal information like bank accounts or social security numbers, bank statements over one year old, bills, canceled or voided checks, junk mail, pre approved credit card offers and tax documents older than three years. Those interested can bring up to three legal size file boxes to the branch to be shredded. For more information or a full list of locations for free shredding visit watrust.com.