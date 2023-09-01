2023 Everybody Reads book announced

The 2023 Everybody Reads book for the Lewis-Clark Valley and the Palouse is “What Comes After” by JoAnne Tompkins. Tompkins will attend events in the region from Nov. 7-10. Copies of the book are available at local libraries and bookstores. A complete schedule of events is available online at everybody-reads.org.

On the Palouse, events will start at noon, Nov. 7, at the Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Other events include the Neill Public Library in Pullman and the Moscow Library. Tompkins was a trial lawyer and mediator before becoming an author. She has been published in High Country News, Lithub, Writer in the World and more. She received her master’s degree in fine arts in creative writing from Goddard College and lives in Port Townsend, Wash.

