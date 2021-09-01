Sheriff’s Office trying to identify storage unit burglar
The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help it identify a man who stole a Weed Eater from a storage unit north of Pullman early Saturday.
The sheriff’s office released surveillance footage on its Facebook page showing a man breaking into the Storage Spot complex on State Route 27 near Whelan Road.
The man used bolt cutters to break into the unit and is seen walking away with the Weed Eater.
Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (509) 397-6266 and ask for Sgt. Dan Brown.
Moscow reinstates late fees and shut-offs for overdue utility accounts
The City of Moscow is reminding residents it has reinstated late fees and shut-offs for unpaid utility bills after a more than year-long moratorium that was put in place because of the pandemic.
In July, Moscow City Council directed city staff to resume collections practices and service shut-offs related to past-due utility bills, according to a Monday press release. The Council also authorized the city to write off past-due accounts up to March 2021, meaning potential late fees and shut-offs will only apply to bills from March onward.
The release said all utility bills are due by the 20th of every month, with $15 late fees assessed after an account has been 30 days past-due. Service will typically be shut off after 45 days, and will come with an additional $30 shut-off fee. Accounts must be paid in full before service can be restored.
Property owners and tenants will receive a notice between the time a late fee is assessed and service is shut off.
Residents may contact the Moscow Finance Department for information or to arrange alternative payment plans at (208) 883-7043.
UI temporarily closes Qdoba, Chick-fil-A locations
The University of Idaho announced Monday that Qdoba and Chick-fil-A locations in its ISUB food court will be closed temporarily because of staffing and supply shortages related to the pandemic.
UI officials said supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have affected restaurants and dining programs around the country and the school’s Idaho Eats student dining program is no different.
Staffing shortages have plagued service industry jobs nationwide as well, they said, and while part-time student workers are an important part of the formula, many of these dining locations require a full-time worker to keep things running smoothly. UI Auxiliary Services Spokesman John Kosh said they have raised hourly wages and will bring in outside recruitment services to help fill vacant roles.
Kosh said it is too soon to set a firm date for when the two dining options will reopen, but he said they will likely remain closed at least through the holiday weekend.
Einstein Bros Bagels, also located in the ISUB, is currently limiting its services to coffee but Kosh said it will resume food service relatively soon.
Investigators release official cause of Colfax fire
Investigators officially determined that the improper disposal of cigarettes caused Saturday’s wildfire on Green Hollow Road in Colfax.
According to a Pullman news release, investigators from Pullman and Washington State University Fire Services interviewed witnesses and found evidence of discarded cigarettes at the scene.
In a separate release, the Whitman County Sheriff’s department said it arrested and booked a man on criminal trespass charges who admitted that he was smoking in the area where the wildfire started on Green Hollow Road. The sheriff’s department said that case is still under investigation.
Thursday event will inaugurate WSU-Palouse Habitat partnership on affordable, efficient housing
Washington State University and Palouse Habitat for Humanity have announced a partnership to study practical ways to create affordable, energy-efficient housing.
The partnership will be ceremonially inaugurated at 2 p.m. Thursday at Habitat’s Uniontown build site at 503 Prairie Avenue in Uniontown. The final walls will be raised in their first partnership home.
The Housing Energy Affordability Lab, or HEAL, is a partnership to test energy use across a number of Habitat built homes. The homes will be designed by WSU students and built with the help of staff and student volunteers.
Researchers in WSU’s School of Design and Construction will be studying construction elements in the new homes that might improve energy efficiency and affordability. WSU’s Center for Civic Engagement has also been a key actor in bringing about the partnership, working with faculty to incorporate service learning into their coursework.
For more information, readers may contact Jennifer Wallace at (208) 883-8502 or director@palousehabitat.org.