Organic produce sale returns to WSU
Washington State University’s Eggert Family Organic Farm will host weekly public produce sales from 3-6 p.m. Fridays in Pullman on Animal Science Road directly behind the Bear Center. Produce available this week will include carrots, kale, chard, salad greens, rhubarb, microgreens, and assorted plants.
Following Washington state and WSU guidelines, the farm stand will make some operative changes to ensure staff and customer safety, including requiring customers maintain social distancing, requiring stand staff to wear masks and pre-bagging produce.
The weekly sales will last through October.
Moscow makeshift drive-in theater at Kibbie Dome to show another movie
Moscow’s new drive-in theater in the Kibbie Dome parking lot will show another free movie at 8 p.m. on Saturday: “Mission: Impossible: Fallout,” a 2018 action movie rated PG-13.
Parking space will be limited. More information can be found at uidaho.edu/drivein.
Gamebird Foundation to host public meeting
The Gamebird Foundation will host its first public meeting in more than two months at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow.
The meeting will be limited to a maximum of 50 people, and all attendees will be required to wear masks and maintain appropriate social distancing.
People are also welcome to call in to the meeting using Zoom. For call-in instructions, contact foundation director Jim Hagedorn at (208) 883-3423.
Phillips Farm to host wildfire talk
An educational walk-and-talk about wildfires will be held from 3-4 p.m. Saturday at Virgil Phillips Farm, located about five miles north of Moscow on the west side of US-95.
This event is free and organized by the Friends of Phillips Farm.