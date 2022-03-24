Damaged bridge in Palouse closed indefinitely
A bridge on F Street in Palouse is closed indefinitely after it was damaged in a Tuesday water main break.
According to an email from Mayor Tim Sievers, the city is at the start of a process that will involve engineering, design, bids and construction to fix the bridge. It plans to communicate that timeline with the community.
Sievers said the water main leak was stopped Tuesday and water pressure was restored to residents, but not before the water caused significant damage to the bridge over the Palouse River.
Residents are asked to refrain from driving or walking on F Street Bridge until further notice.
Man arrested for allegedly stealing tractor, other items
Whitman County Deputies on Tuesday evening arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly stealing a $30,000 utility tractor and other items from a Lamont residence.
Bruce Havens, 48, of Tyler, Wash., was booked into Whitman County Jail on charges of burglary, residential burglary, felony theft and malicious mischief.
According to a statement from Sheriff Brett Myers, deputies were investigating several property related crimes in the Lamont area when they followed up on a person of interest from property crimes last summer. They learned the person, Havens, had been arrested in December by Lincoln County deputies for similar crimes.
They contacted Havens at a residence outside Tyler and received consent from the property owner to search for stolen items. They allegedly found numerous stolen items, including the tractor.
Moscow Blue Devil Spring Gala postponed
The American Legion Blue Devil Baseball Spring Gala has been postponed until May 20 to allow for more time to register. The gala will be at the Best Western Plus University Inn, at 1516 W. Pullman Road, in Moscow. The gala will support the Moscow Blue Devil Baseball program.
The gala starts with a silent auction and social hour at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be mixed green salad, beef brisket or chicken, mashed potatoes, vegetables and rolls.The cost is $37.50 and tickets can be reserved through email at dudleyloomispost6@gmail.com or by calling (208) 596-2804. Reservations can be made until a week before the gala.
Dancers Drummers Dreamers returns to University of Idaho
The University of Idaho Dance Program will have the 31st Dancers Drummers Dreamers shows starting at 7:30 p.m. tonight through Saturday at the Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, in Moscow. There will be a 2 p.m. show on Saturday. The show is a joint production by the Lionel Hampton School of Music Percussion and the Dancers Drummers Dreamers Ensembles.
Tickets from $10-$14.50 are available at the door. The box office closes 15 minutes after the show starts. For more information call (208) 885-7921.