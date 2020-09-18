Investigators can’t determine cause of Fonks Coffeehouse fire in Colfax
After an investigation, the cause of the fire that destroyed Fonks Coffeehouse on March 17 in Colfax is unknown.
According to a news release from the Pullman Fire Department, Pullman fire investigator Tony Nuttman, along with other fire investigators-including insurance companies-reported Thursday that after an extensive investigation they could not determine the exact cause of the fire.
Even after items from the scene were sent to Seattle for forensic analysis, the forensic engineer along with representatives from several companies were unable to determine the exact cause of the fire.
The coffeehouse and three floors of inventory for an online sports apparel and accessories business, Sport Town, were lost in a fire that spread throughout the Main Street building that is more than a century old.
The owners of Fonks told the Daily News in July they hope to reopen Fonks again in the future.
Moscow schools, UI continue closures due to poor air quality
The Moscow School District facilities will remain closed to students today, ending a first week of school in which all instruction was delivered online.
The University of Idaho also has canceled in-person classes today, according to a university email sent to the UI community. The UI anticipates a return to normal operations Monday.
Washington State University, after several days of limited operations on campus because of the poor air quality, resumed normal operations Thursday. WSU classes are completely online this semester.
Moscow School District buildings have been closed to student because of poor air quality resulting from smoke in the area from the region’s wildfires. Air quality in Moscow is expected to remain at the “unhealthy” level today according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, though smoke is expected to begin clearing this weekend.
The district’s lunch program will provide students with grab-and-go options today, with school officials encouraging students to return to their homes after picking up lunch and limit time outdoors. All after-school activities are canceled.
Water line at UI’s Ag Biotech Building bursts
A water line located West of the Agricultural Biotechnology Building on the University of Idaho campus burst Wednesday afternoon, forcing an emergency shutdown of the building.
The water line, which is located eight feet below the ground, is being repaired.
The water supply to the Ag Biotech building will be turned off and the walkway West of the building will be closed until repair is completed.
Drive-up flu vaccination clinic in October
A drive-up flu vaccination clinic will be available throughout October outside of Sid’s Pharmacy on the Pullman Regional Hospital campus.
PRH, Sid’s Pharmacy and Palouse Medical are working together to provide the clinic, which will be offered on weekends.
The clinic will be open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 17, and 24. The Oct. 10 clinic is for adults only. The clinic will also be open for special hours from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Patients of Pullman Family Medicine, Palouse Medical and Palouse Pediatrics are asked to call their doctor’s office to make an appointment for the drive-up clinic.
Those not a patient of these medical clinics can come to drive-up clinic and be vaccinated by Sid’s Pharmacy. This option is not free. Insurance will be billed and most health insurances cover the cost of the flu vaccine.