Sheriff: Use 911 for emergencies, report a crime
Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers and other local emergency response agencies are urging the public to avoid using 911 for any situation other than a health and safety emergency or to report a crime.
Whitcom 911 is a regional dispatch entity that handles the reporting of accidents, crimes, medical emergencies and fire-related calls for multiple agencies in the area.
With the current COVID-19 outbreak, dispatchers are struggling to prioritize and handle the calls they are required to take, and still provide the necessary services to the approximately 100,000 residents they serve, according to a news release from Myers sent Tuesday.
Spring burning season starts Saturday in Moscow
City of Moscow fire officials announced the spring burning season is Saturday through April 26, according to a city news release.
Open burning season is allowed for garden waste, tree trimmings and brush only.
Some of the conditions required for open burning include:
- Burning must be at least 25 feet from any building, structure or other combustible material when the pile size is three feet or less in diameter and two feet or less in height. Anything larger must be 50 feet or more from any structure or other combustible material.
- A garden hose with water supply or other fire extinguishing equipment must be on hand and a competent person must be at the burn site at all times until the fire has been totally extinguished.
- No burning is allowed on public land.
- No burning is allowed after dark and people who are burning debris must make sure all fires are totally extinguished before leaving the site.
A written permit is not required for this burning period. Any violation of the conditions may be subject to fines as per city code.
Pharmacy providing hand sanitizer to Pullman businesses
Sid’s Pharmacy in Pullman will make available 4 to 8 ounces of hand sanitizer free of charge to essential businesses in Pullman, according to a news release.
The pharmacy will not be able to provide the product to the general public or to businesses outside of Pullman, and the sanitizer will require a prescription. The release indicated “prescriptive authority” with a local provider, Dr. Stephen Hall, allows the pharmacy to dispense the product to appropriate entities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses interested should contact the pharmacy for details and distribution will be based on availability. The pharmacy indicated it will increase employee hours to produce the sanitizer.
Library no longer accepting requests for materials
Because of Washington’s “Stay at Home” order, Whitman County Library’s online catalog can no longer accept requests for materials. Library staff will mail the items that patrons have already requested through Wednesday. After that time, all nonessential staff will stay at home in compliance of the order.
Website services like downloadable e-books and audiobooks will remain available from the library’s website, as will other electronic resources. The library has gathered a variety of website resources under the “Library Resources” link at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.