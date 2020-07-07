Another possible cougar sighting in Moscow
A possible cougar sighting was reported at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Granville Street on the east side of Moscow, but police were unable to locate the animal, Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said.
The last cougar sighting reported to police was June 23 when a woman told police she saw the animal on Leepike Court in the northeast part of town.
The previous reported sighting was June 12 on the walking path near Good Samaritan Village. Another sighting came June 11 on Lincoln Street between C and D streets.
Police first fielded reports from residents who spotted a cougar in various locations from State Highway 8 to F Street on the east side of Moscow, according to a city news release in early June. Police have yet to locate the cougar.
MPD Chief James Fry said last month that people should notify police immediately if they see a cougar so they can contact Idaho Fish and Game.
Pullman Transit buses limited to 10 passengers
The number of passengers on a Pullman Transit bus has been limited to 10 to promote social distancing.
AS many as 12 family members will be allowed on the bus.
Certain seats will be blocked off, and no standing will be allowed. Masks and hand sanitizer are available on the bus.
The new rules took effect Monday.
Driver eludes deputies in stolen car near Bovill
An individual reportedly eluded Latah County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a stolen car Saturday night near Bovill.
The sheriff’s office reported deputies tried to pull a driver over around 11:23 p.m. for allegedly speeding on State Highway 8 but the driver reportedly sped away from the deputies, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies pursued the driver.
The driver allegedly drove through a gate, exited the 2003 Pontiac Vibe and ran.
Deputies were unable to catch the driver, but the sheriff’s office has a suspect. The vehicle was towed.
Prichard Art Gallery hosts new exhibit
The University of Idaho’s Prichard Art Gallery has a new exhibit — featuring the work of local artists Ted Kelchner and Andria Marcussen — which will be on display for the remainder of the summer.
The gallery, located at 414 S. Main St. in Moscow, is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free.
In accordance with University of Idaho policy, masks must be worn at the gallery. Hand sanitizer, social distancing and additional cleaning procedures are in place to ensure the safety of museum staff and visitors.
Lauren McCluskey Foundation hires executive director
Linda Mittelhammer will serve as the first executive director and paid employee of the Lauren McCluskey Foundation. She will be responsible for overseeing the administration, programs and strategic plan of the organization.
The Lauren McCluskey Foundation was founded in 2019 to honor Lauren McCluskey, a 21-year-old student athlete from Pullman who was murdered in 2018 on the University of Utah campus.
The Foundation’s missions are threefold: improving campus safety so that Lauren’s murder does not happen to others, supporting animal well-being and supporting amateur athletics. It is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
For more information, visit laurenmccluskey.org.