Washington Distinguished Young Women program in Pullman
The Washington State Distinguished Young Women program is schedule for 4 p.m. Aug. 5 at R.R. Jones Theatre in Daggy Hall on the Washington State University campus in Pullman. Doors will open at 3 p.m. and tickets cost $30. The state representative selected will go to nationals in 2024 in Mobile, Ala.
Participants from the Palouse include: Gracie Wessels of Clarkston, Kate Schultheis of Colton, Audrey Maryott of Pullman and Ainsley Sievers of Palouse. The current state representative is Olivia Ng of Colfax
Distinguished Young Women was established in 1958 with the mission to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarships, creating networks and more.
Moscow to start asphalt rubber chip seal project
The city of Moscow will start a asphalt rubber chip seal project on Aug. 4 and it is expected to be complete by the end of the month. The project will apply about 40,000 square yards of asphalt rubber chip seal and be followed by a fog seal.
Local access will remain open as much as possible but the public should expect road closures, detours and possible delays. The complete list of streets to be included in the project can be found online at ci.moscow.id.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2788
Retired UI dean receives humanities award
Retired University of Idaho dean Kathy Aiken was given the Outstanding Achievement in Humanities award by the Idaho Humanities Council on Wednesday at a ceremony at the Pitman Center in Moscow.
The award is the highest honor bestowed by the Idaho Humanities Council.
Aiken is a professor emerita of history and retired in June 2017 from UI after 33 years of service. She served various roles at the school and authored four books and numerous articles dealing with the history of women, environmental history, social and cultural history, and the history of Idaho.
Latah County Fairgrounds receives Agwest grant
The Latah County Fairgrounds has received a $100,000 grant from Agwest Farm Credit’s Local Advisory Committee Guided Stewardship Funds Program to be used for fairgrounds and livestock facility improvements.
The money will be used for the installation of a new cement floor for the rabbit, poultry and goat barn, new fencing in the show and sale barn, new alleyways to connect the show and sale barn to the swine barn, new fences for the large livestock show arena, additional ways to move animals between barns and arenas and new market turkey pens.
The new panel and gate systems will be interchangeable and portable for ease of use. The new materials are scheduled to be in place for the 2023 Latah County Fair in September. The grant is one of 40 given to support rural communities.
‘Dream’ performance at the Gladish in late August
The Gladish Community Center will have performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 2 p.m. Aug. 26 and 27 in the courtyard at 115 NW State St., Pullman. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at gladishcommunity.org/tickets or at the door.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by Shakespeare follows four young lovers who venture into the woods outside of Athens and the comedy that follows. The production is directed by Sam Opdahl.