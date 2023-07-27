Washington Distinguished Young Women program in Pullman

The Washington State Distinguished Young Women program is schedule for 4 p.m. Aug. 5 at R.R. Jones Theatre in Daggy Hall on the Washington State University campus in Pullman. Doors will open at 3 p.m. and tickets cost $30. The state representative selected will go to nationals in 2024 in Mobile, Ala.

Participants from the Palouse include: Gracie Wessels of Clarkston, Kate Schultheis of Colton, Audrey Maryott of Pullman and Ainsley Sievers of Palouse. The current state representative is Olivia Ng of Colfax

Tags

Recommended for you