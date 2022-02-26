Food distribution set for Monday in Moscow
The Idaho Food Bank and United Way of Moscow/ Latah County will have a food box distribution at 10 a.m. Monday at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. Volunteers will be on hand until all boxes are gone.
Each box has a variety of produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods. All boxes are free and require no documentation or eligibility. For more information call the Idaho Food Bank at (208) 746-2288 or visit idahofoodbank.org.
Nominations openfor Earth Day awards
The city of Moscow is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Mayor’s Earth Day awards after a two-year hiatus. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. March 21. The awards recognize Moscow residents for sustainable practices and those who foster environmental sustainability through conservation, recycling, reuse, construction or design and public education.
Those eligible for awards include; individuals, businesses, students or schools, nonprofits, service organizations, green visionaries and green neighbors. Candidates who don’t fit in a category can also be considered. Nominations should include names on the nominator and nominee, contact information for both and brief description of why they are worthy of the award.
Nominations can be sent by letter to the city of Moscow, Administration Department (Attn: Sustainable Environment Commission), P.O. Box 9203 Moscow, ID 83843 or by email to sec@ci.moscow.id.us. The commission will forward recommendations to Mayor Art Bettge, who will determine the winners.
United Way announces grant funding
The United Way of Whitman County announced there are funds available to reimburse entities for the costs incurred to provide emergency food and shelter in Whitman County. The money will be used to reimburse qualified nonprofits, religious and governmental organizations for the purchase of food and shelter and to supplement and expand current available resources. The grant money can not be used to substitute or reimburse ongoing programs or start new programs.
Eligible applicant organizations can be nonprofit, faith based and governmental organizations that provide food, shelter and supportive services in Whitman County. Priority will be given to those serving the elderly, American Indians, veterans and families with children. Applications must be submitted by March 8. For application guidelines visit whitmanuntied.org/efsp.
Author to read and sign books in Moscow
Bookpeople of Moscow is having a book reading and signing of “Crocodile Hungry” by Eija Sumner from 11 a.m. to noon March 5 at the Kenworthy Theater, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Sumner will read from her debut book and will answer questions.
Sumner has a masters of fine arts from Hamline University, with a focus on writing for children and young adults. She lives in Idaho with her family. Books will be available at the event.