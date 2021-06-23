WSU College of Medicine is now fully accredited
Washington State University announced Tuesday that the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane has received full accreditation.
The Liaison Committee on Medical Education, the accrediting agency for medical degree programs in the U.S. and Canada, granted full accreditation after conducting an virtual site visit in October and evaluating the College of Medicine’s progress in meeting the LCME’s standards.
The WSU College of Medicine began preparing for LCME accreditation in 2015 following Gov. Jay Inslee signing into law a bill that gave WSU authority to create an independently accredited medical school.
The law overturned a previous law that had been in place for nearly 100 years prohibiting the creation of a new public medical school. In 2016, the LCME granted preliminary accreditation to the WSU College of Medicine, which allowed the college to begin recruiting students and accepting applications for the college’s inaugural class of 2021.
Fairy event today at Moscow Public Library
The Moscow Public Library will have a Fairyopolis event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at 110 S. Jefferson St. in Moscow.
Attendees are invited to build a fairy home somewhere on the library grounds, then enter a photo of the home for the chance to win a prize. Participants will be provided with craft supplies during the event. On-hand supplies are limited, and a limited quantity of take-home fairy crafts will be available after the event for those who were not able to participate.
Participants will email the picture of their creation to programming@latahlibrary.org to be eligible for prizes.
Library staff requests that attendees older than the age of 5 wear a mask out of consideration for those still vulnerable to COVID-19. By attending this event, participants agree to comply with all safety precautions put in place by library staff. For more information, contact Bailey Gillreath-Brown or Stacie Echanove at programming@latahlibrary.org.
Malden vaccination clinic rescheduled to June 29
The COVID-19 vaccination clinic that was set to take place earlier this week in Malden was rescheduled to 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Malden Town Hall.
The vaccination clinic is being organized by the Pine Creek Community Restoration Long Term Recovery Operation and the Town of Malden, in partnership with Palouse Alliance, Range Clinics, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and United Way of Whitman County.
Individuals 12 years and older are eligible for the vaccination with a parent or guardian present for minors. Walk-ins are welcome. To preregister for the vaccine, go to prepmod.doh.wa.gov.
For questions about the clinic, contact (888) 726-4392, ext. 1.
Former Genesee mayor posthumously receives award
Former Genesee Mayor Steve Odenborg was honored posthumously with the John Evans Award for his outstanding contributions to the Association of Idaho Cities during the AIC Virtual Annual Conference last week, according to an AIC news release.The award is given annually to a city official who demonstrates exemplary performance in city government and who has contributed to the accomplishments of the AIC. The award is named for John Evans, mayor of Garden City, AIC past president and legislative chairman. Odenborg was killed in a vehicle crash in March.
Dan Maher to perform at Pullman event
Musician Dan Maher is scheduled to perform 6-8 p.m. Thursday during Music on Main in Pine Street Plaza in Pullman.
Music on Main features local musicians and will be each Thursday evening from June through September.
The community is invited to attend this free event, and are encouraged to bring chairs and practice current public health safety protocols. The schedule of performances can be found at pullmanchamber.com.
Palouse Hills Amateur Radio Club to display skills
Ham radio operators from the Palouse Hills Amateur Radio Club in Latah and Whitman counties will participate in a national amateur radio exercise from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday.
The event is part of American Radio Relay League Field Day, an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933 by ARRL — the national association for amateur radio in the U.S. The club’s field day site will be at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow, south of the Palouse Ice Rink.
Ham radio users from across North America ordinarily participate in the field day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service. The event highlights the ability of ham radios to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network.
Troy Old Timers’ Day is July 10
Troy Old Timers’ Day is July 10 in downtown Troy.
The Troy Lions Club-sponsored event runs all day and includes breakfast, a parade, show-and-shine, buffalo burger lunch, children’s games and races, music and more.
This year’s grand marshal is Martin Haarr.