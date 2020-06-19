Whitman County Library is commemorating the 60th anniversary of the construction of its Colfax branch by seeking recognition from the National Register of Historic Places for its unique Expressionist architecture.
To assist in the application process, the library is asking community members to share their memories of the building or ways the library has affected their lives and the community.
Friends of the Library volunteer Sue Hallett is heading up the research and encourages interested parties to contact her by email at friends@whitco.lib.wa.us.