Moscow clerk elected to state organization
Moscow City Clerk Laurie Hopkins was elected the first vice president of the Idaho City Clerks, Treasurers and Finance Officers Association for 2020 to 2021.
This association was formed to increase the professionalism of its members, improve city administration and to cooperate with federal, state and local agencies.
Moscow drive-in theater showing set for Saturday
Moscow’s drive-in theater in the Kibbie Dome parking lot will show “Sonic the Hedgehog,” rated PG, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 per vehicle and can be purchased at bit.ly/2GMmWBV.
The University of Idaho, City of Moscow and Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre worked together to create the temporary drive-in theater. Space is limited. Staff ask that viewers follow social distancing guidelines so they can keep the theater going.
Lot opening, map, rules and other details can be found at uidaho.edu/drivein.