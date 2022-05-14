Tuesday brown baglunch to discuss aging
The League of Women Voters of Pullman will discuss tools to support a healthy lifestyle, planning for aging in place and self empowerment at their brown bag lunch at noon via Zoom on Tuesday. The presentation will feature Paige Collins, executive director of the Council on Aging and Human Services and Noel Nicolai, healthier communities coordinator at the Pullman Regional Hospital.
Collins and Nicolai will discuss resources to support healthy living and living longer. The information for the Zoom meeting can be found online at lwvpullman.org. The event is free and open to the public.
Kendrick Locust Blossom Festival set for May 28
The Kendrick Locust Blossom Festival returns at 8 a.m. May 28 and will celebrate 75 years of the Kendrick War Memorial Pool. There will be a parade, corn hole tournament and fun run, which is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the Julietta Centennial Park.
Also on the day’s schedule is the Veterans of Foreign Wars opening ceremony at 9:50 a.m., the parade at 10 a.m. followed by children’s races in the park, and an 11 a.m. barbecue beef lunch with music provided by Bear Grass.
An annual flower show will take place at the Kendrick Grange Hall, and the corn hole tournament will take place on Sixth Street. The pool will not be open during the festival, and the 3-on-3 basketball tournament has been canceled this year.
For information on booths contact Darrel Brocke at (208) 289-5071. For information on the parade, contact Amber Brocke at (208) 289-5134.
Moscow Contemporary plans benefit art sale
Moscow Contemporary, located at 414 S. Main St., will have a benefit art sale from Thursday to Sunday to benefit Sojourners’ Alliance and Moscow Contemporary. Sojourners’ Alliance is a nonprofit which fights homlessness with programs like emergency housing, transitional housing programs and low-income apartments.
The sale will have works from Kay Montgomery, Nick Bode, Malcolm Renfrew, Bridgette Schnider, Donald Staanziano, Wade Lutz and others. It will be a Dutch-style sale: The list price will be 100% on Thursday and Friday, 75% on Saturday and 50% on Sunday. Sale hours are noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Nurses to provide stroke question-and-answer session
Pullman Regional Hospital registered nurses Stephanie Knewbow and Kim Johnson will be answering questions about strokes at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at South Fork Public House, 1680 S. Grand Ave., in Pullman. Reservations can be made online at pullmanregional.org/education-engagement.
Knewbow is the director of the Pullman Regional Hospital emergency department and Johnson is a certified emergency nurse. They will discuss warning signs of a stroke and the experience of a person having a stroke. The event is free.