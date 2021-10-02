UI researchers win grant to build a 3D wood printer
Researchers at the University of Idaho received a $3.9 million grant from the National Science Foundation to build 3D printing technology capable of turning wood waste and sawdust into construction materials.
Leading the research team is Michael Maughan, an assistant professor in UI’s College of Engineering. According to a Thursday news release from the university, he hopes the project will champion more sustainable building techniques.
“We’re developing a new composite material, using completely bio-based resources on a truly large scale,” Maughan said, “With this technology, houses and commercial buildings can be made entirely differently. We can push past climate change, mitigate impact on our environment and make better use of the natural resources we have.”
About 60 percent of global waste comes from the construction sector, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Funded through 2025, the project includes the design and construction of a 3D printer which could produce modular wall, floor and roof panels printed from wood scraps. The study focuses on the structural properties of printed materials, and involves testing it’s resistance to fire, water damage and pests.
Pullman city hall open house
The city of Pullman is organizing an open house for the renovated city hall and recreation center buildings. The facilities on display are new council chambers, conference rooms and the Pullman Senior Center.
The open house is from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday. For more information call (509) 338-3208 or (509) 338-3227.
League of Women Voters schedules talk on the Idaho Behavioral Health Council
The League of Women Voters Speaker Forum will feature David Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare at noon on Wednesday over Zoom.
Jeppesen will speak about the Idaho Behavioral Health Council and their strategic action plan. Established in 2020, the council brings together all three branches of state government with local governments and community partners to form a statewide plan on mental illness and addiction healthcare system.
A link to the Zoom meeting can be found on the league’s Facebook page or their website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.