New WSU dean to attend Pullman Depot Days

Wendy Powers, the recently appointed dean of the Washington State University College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences will be at the Pullman Depot Days open house celebration at 7 p.m. today. Powers is the first recipient of the Cashup Davis Family Endowed Deanship and will meet Pullman residents at the open house.

Also at the event, author Jeff Burnside will be available to sign advance copies of the book he wrote with Gordon W. Davis, “Cashup Davis: The Inspiring Life of a Secret Mentor.” The open house will be emceed by Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson and will also recognize donors Mary Schweitzer and Bob King. Two new displays will be on display for the public to see and the depot will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for tours. The depot is located at 330 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman.

Recommended for you