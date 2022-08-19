New WSU dean to attend Pullman Depot Days
Wendy Powers, the recently appointed dean of the Washington State University College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences will be at the Pullman Depot Days open house celebration at 7 p.m. today. Powers is the first recipient of the Cashup Davis Family Endowed Deanship and will meet Pullman residents at the open house.
Also at the event, author Jeff Burnside will be available to sign advance copies of the book he wrote with Gordon W. Davis, “Cashup Davis: The Inspiring Life of a Secret Mentor.” The open house will be emceed by Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson and will also recognize donors Mary Schweitzer and Bob King. Two new displays will be on display for the public to see and the depot will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for tours. The depot is located at 330 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman.
Palouse Pride set for next week
Palouse Pride, a celebration for the region’s LGBTQ+ community and supporters, is scheduled for Thursday through Aug. 28 in Moscow and is sponsored by Inland Oasis.
The four-day event includes a film festival Thursday, drag show Friday, the annual March in the Park and festival Saturday and a brunch Sunday.
A complete list of events, locations and admission costs can be found online at inlandoasis.org/pride, or by stopping by Safari Pearl at 660 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.
Moscow opens MACtivities toolbox registration
The city of Moscow and Moscow Arts Commission have opened registration for the fifth edition of the MACtivities toolbox until 5 p.m. Tuesday or until all boxes are gone. To reserve a toolbox visit moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.
The toolboxes feature art supplies and curriculum to engage young artists. Toolboxes are free and include a guidebook, vocabulary and technique lessons for the students. The fifth edition was designed by Shanti Scutt-Norman. Each box aligns with National Core Arts Standards. For more information on the MACtivites program visit ci.moscow.id.us/931/MACtivites.
Poet laureate to perform her work in Moscow Thursday
Moscow Poet Laureate Stacy Boe Miller will headline a poetry and music event Thursday in Moscow’s East City Park.
Poetry in the Park will start at 6 p.m. and is hosted by the city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission. Admission is free. The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre will have seltzers and popcorn available.
Boe Miller has lived in Moscow for more than 10 years and teaches poetry workshops annually at local schools and serves on the board of High Desert Journal.