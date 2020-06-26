Local Briefs

Whitcom announces new executive director
Wendy Berrett has been appointed executive director of Whitcom, the regional 911 emergency dispatch agency.
According to a Whitcom news release, Berrett has been with the agency for 20 years and served as its operations manager.
She replaces interim executive director Roger Lanier, who took over after Tara Murker left Whitcom earlier this year.
Berrett earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho, holds several certifications related to the emergency communications industry, and is active on E-911 committees in both Washington and Idaho.
She will officially begin as executive director July 1.
Fireworks not allowed until July 3 in Pullman
The Pullman Police Department is reminding residents that fireworks cannot be discharged until July 3.
Fireworks can only be discharged 9 a.m.-11 p.m. July 3 and 9 a.m.-midnight July 4. Discharging fireworks outside of these time periods could result in a civil penalty of $100.
Possession of illegal fireworks, such as firecrackers and bottle rockets, is a criminal misdemeanor. Fireworks must be purchased from a licensed fireworks stand. All fireworks stands in Pullman have been inspected and sell legal fireworks.
Fireworks should be stored in a secure location out of the reach and sight of children. Personal fireworks require personal responsibility. It is best to place spent fireworks into a bucket of water overnight, and not into trash cans with other combustibles.
Latah County DMV to adjust hours next week
The Latah County DMV offices, at 200 S. Almon, Moscow, will have adjusted hours next week because of holiday and staffing shortages.The Titles and Registration Office will be closed from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday and closed all of Friday. The Driver’s License Office will be closing at noon on Tuesday and closed on Thursday and Friday.
Normal office hours, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., will resume for both offices July 6.
Emmanuel Lutheran Church drive-in service Sunday
Emmanuel Lutheran Church, at 1036 W A St. in Moscow, will have a drive-in worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Those who wish to attend should drive to Emmanuel’s upper parking lot, at which point they will be ushered to a parking spot where they can listen to the service on the radio at 95.5 FM.
Holy Communion will be passed out in sanitized, pre-filled communion cups.
The church will be accepting donations to the food bank.
Latah County Library District reopens Monday
The Latah County Library District will reopen to the public Monday, resuming regular hours of operation.
The Moscow library will allow no more than 25 patrons at a time, and other branch libraries may have different occupancy limits. Visits will be limited to 15 minutes and children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
A limited number of computers will be available for 30-minute sessions.
Patrons are strongly urged to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines during their visit. Free reusable cloth masks for children and adults are available at the door if needed. All staff are required to wear masks.
For more information, contact Chris Sokol at moscow@latahlibrary.org or (208) 882-3925.
Pullman Chamber annual rafting trip planned for July
The Pullman Chamber of Commerce will have its annual rafting trip July 10 on the “Riggins Stretch” of the Salmon River.
The trip costs $48 per person and the deadline to sign up is July 3.
For more information and sign up instructions, call the chamber office at (509) 334-3565 or visit bit.ly/3hYtXhj.