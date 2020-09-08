Semitrailer wreck near Tekoa injures Lewiston man
TEKOA — A Lewiston man was taken by ambulance Sunday to Whitman Hospital in Colfax with minor injuries after a semitrailer rollover near Tekoa.
The driver of the semitrailer, Bryan Sutton, 44, of Lewiston, was taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax, following the accident that was reported at 10:21 a.m., at mile marker 4 on Farmington Road, according to the Whitman County Sheriff and Whitcom dispatch.
Hospital employees declined to provide a condition report on Sutton Sunday evening.
“Witnesses who were following the semi reported the pup trailer was swaying side to side and eventually went off the roadway onto the gravel shoulder, and it pulled the semi into the ditch,” according to a news release from the Whitman County Sheriff’s office.
“The semi then rolled once, causing it to lose its load of wheat and it came to rest with its wheels in the ditch,” according to the news release.
‘Conversation with Candidates’ set for Saturday in Potlatch
The Latah County Democrats will have a “Conversation with Candidates” event at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch.
The event will feature party candidates from Idaho Dist. 5 and Latah County.
Those expected at the event include Idaho Sen. David Nelson, Dulce Kersting-Lark, candidate for Idaho house, Renee Love, candidate for Idaho house, Latah County commissioners Tom Lamar and Kathie LaFortune, and Bill Thompson, county prosecutor.
Organizers will provide canned and bottled drinks, prepackaged snacks and masks. Space will be provided to adequately social distance. Masks are required.
Attendees should bring their own lawn chair. Email micasberg@gmail.com for more or to RSVP.
Renfrew event will focus on COVID-19 in wastewater
Thibault Stalder from the University of Idaho’s department of biological sciences will describe current university research about detecting COVID-19 in municipal wastewater at 12:30 p.m. today.
The presentation will be made via Zoom meeting and is part of the Malcolm Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium, a series of lectures and presentations by members of the UI community.
Data from Stalder’s research will help to determine the sensitivity of wastewater-based epidemiology in detecting the coronavirus. This information will support decision making about responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For a link to view the lecture and to learn more about Renfrew lectures, visit www.uidaho.edu/class/mric/.
Gardeners, farmers to distribute produce Saturday in Moscow
Community gardeners and local farms will share food with the community from 3-5 p.m. Saturday on the sidewalks of First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow.
Masks are required, and social distancing will be enforced. Residents will be asked to walk along tables containing harvested fruits and vegetables. Volunteers with masks and gloves will place food items into bags held by guests.
The event is sponsored by First Presbyterian Church, Food Not Bombs, Backyard Harvest and local farms. All are welcome. Organizers will accept produce donations from community members starting at 2 p.m. in the north parking lot of the church.
For more information, contact Susan Billin at susan.billin@gmail.com.
Public input sought on transportation plans
The Palouse Regional Transportation Planning Organization is seeking public input on perceived needs for public transportation agencies in the region.
The organization is inviting residents to a Zoom meeting from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday. The discussion will center on services provided by Pullman Transit and COAST Transportation- Whitman County.
The Palouse RTPO develops a plan to help fund public transportation services every four years, which also includes an update every two years to assess whether services are meeting public needs.
The organization also asks residents to complete an online survey before Oct. 4. The survey can be found at www.palousertpo.org/.
The Zoom meeting address is https://bit.ly/2EXsHfJ. For questions or comments about the effort, please contact Shaun Darveshi at shaun@palousertpo.org.
Free STD testing event scheduled for Moscow
The Latah Recovery Center and North Idaho Aids Coalition will offer free and confidential sexually transmitted disease testing at an event next week in Moscow.
The tests will be held in a private room from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Latah Recovery Center at 531 S. Main St. in downtown Moscow.
For more information, contact the center at (208) 883-1045.