Fundraising bowling tourney, auction scheduled

The 19th annual Benefit Bowling Tournament for the Whitman County Humane Society and NorthWest Cancer Foundation of Hope will start at 11 a.m. March 25 at Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd., Pullman.

Registration costs $50 for two people and can be done the day of the event or by contacting Ron or Heather Morgan at (208) 310-1737, or by email at htrmorgan@outlook.com. There will be Scotch Style and nine-pin no-tap format. There will be a live and silent auction, as well as door prizes. For more information visit htrmorgan.wixsite.com/morganfamily.