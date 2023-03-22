Fundraising bowling tourney, auction scheduled
The 19th annual Benefit Bowling Tournament for the Whitman County Humane Society and NorthWest Cancer Foundation of Hope will start at 11 a.m. March 25 at Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd., Pullman.
Registration costs $50 for two people and can be done the day of the event or by contacting Ron or Heather Morgan at (208) 310-1737, or by email at htrmorgan@outlook.com. There will be Scotch Style and nine-pin no-tap format. There will be a live and silent auction, as well as door prizes. For more information visit htrmorgan.wixsite.com/morganfamily.
Teddy bear clinic, open house at WSU vet hospital
Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine will have a teddy bear clinic and open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1 at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital, 205 Ott Road, Pullman. Children are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal and assist with a surgery.
The clinic is part of the annual open house and will show off the College of Veterinary Medicine, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program and the teaching hospital. There will be other games and activities for children available, as well as tours of the hospital.
Thesis talks, exhibition set for WSU’s Schnitzer
Four Master of Fine Arts graduate candidates at Washington State University will address the public March 31 in an annual showcase marking the end of three years of work by the candidates toward their degree.
The talks, by candidates Shanda L. Stinebaugh, Adam Stuart, Sean Sullivan and Allen Vu, will take place from 3-4 p.m. at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum across from the Martin Stadium and the Compton Union Building on the WSU campus in Pullman.
An opening reception will follow from 4-6 p.m. The talks and reception are free.
An exhibit of the candidate’s work will run from March 28 to May 6. The museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.