Tuesday power outages planned for Palouse, Viola
About 1,032 Avista electric customers in the cities of Palouse and Viola will experience two planned power outages on Tuesday, according to a release from Avista.
The first outage will start at 7 a.m. and end at 8 a.m. The second outage will start at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.
According to Avista, the power outages are necessary as crews perform routine maintenance on their Palouse substation. No road closures are expected during this outage.
“We understand how disruptive power outages can be,” said Jason Johnson manager of electric operations in Pullman and the surrounding areas. “Our crew will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore service to the area. We thank our customers for their patience.”
Customers with questions can contact Avista at (800) 227-9187 for assistance and reference outage number 2014230.
Santa coming to Pullman next week
Santa will be bringing his Christmas cheer to Pullman next week as he makes his way through the city’s three main hills.
He will begin his journey at 6 p.m. Tuesday by visiting Pioneer Hill and the south end of Sunnyside Hill. He will pass through the north side of Sunnyside Hill at 6 p.m. Wednesday. He will visit Military Hill at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Pullman Lion’s Club announced Santa will not hand out candy canes or stop for photos because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the public is welcome to come out and wave to him as he passes through the neighborhoods.
Maps showing Santa’s route can be found at www.facebook.com/pullmanlionsclub.
Health insurance enrollment deadline approaching
The deadline is Tuesday for Idaho residents to enroll in 2021 health insurance coverage through Your Health Idaho, the state insurance exchange. After open enrollment ends, residents will not be able to enroll in coverage unless they qualify for a special enrollment period.
The exchange’s customer support center will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of Dec. with some exceptions for the holidays. Additional phone and email support will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 19.
To enroll in health insurance for the 2021 plan year, visit YourHealthIdaho.org. For questions or to speak with customer support, call (855) 944-3246.
Friends of Phillips Farm sponsoring outdoor photo contest
The Friends of Phillips Farm is having a photo contest for local photographers of all ages. Youth (17 and younger) and adults (18 and older) can enter as many as three of their best scenes of Phillips Farm County Park for consideration.
The deadline for entry is midnight Dec. 18. First-place photos will be submitted for publication in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and will appear on the Friends’ website and Facebook page.
For more information, including contest rules and submission information, visit the Friends’ website at www.friendsofphillipsfarm.weebly.com.