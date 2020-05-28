Moscow will offer free meals for children through summer
The Moscow School District will continue the free meal program for children ages 1-18 this summer. Grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches will be available daily from 11 am. to 1 p.m. at Lena Whitmore Elementary school, at 110 S. Blaine St.
Parents, guardians and older siblings may pick up meals for children and are encouraged to use hand sanitizer and maintain social distancing. The program will run until Aug. 28. There will be no meals offered June 29-July 3.
Pullman library offers outdoor recreation passes
The Whitman County Library is now providing eight free outdoor state recreation passes for patrons to check out. The Discover Passes allow borrowers access to multiple state parks and other public lands.
Each pass can be checked out for two weeks and comes with an activities backpack that contains binoculars, field guides and trail maps.
The passes are provided by a program called “Check Out Washington” in partnership with Washington State Parks, Washington State Library, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources.
As the Whitman County Library is closed to the public, those interested in requesting a Discover Pass can call and/or leave a message at (509) 397-4366.
UI professor secures multimillion-dollar grant
Julie Amador, a University of Idaho Coeur d’Alene faculty member, has secured a $2.7 million National Science Foundation grant to support online professional development for middle-school math instructors in rural school districts.
The grant will fund research about math educators in rural areas across the U.S. in order to create a model for virtual professional development.
The project is a collaboration between UI, the University of Rochester, in New York and the NSF Discovery Research preK-12 program, which provides grants to enhance education in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science.