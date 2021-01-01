City of Moscow to continue suspension of in-person service
Because of the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the area, the city of Moscow will continue to provide services through phone, email, or by appointment only. It will continue the suspension of in-person service through Jan. 8.
City Council meetings will be conducted as scheduled. Rules that limit gatherings to no more than 10 people per event as specified by Gov. Brad Little’s Modified Stage 2 Order require a staggering of citizens attending the meetings. Staff will be on-site to provide access to meetings in keeping with the gathering limitations.
Orthopedic clinic to open in Moscow
Lewiston Orthopedics will soon open a clinic in Moscow. Scheduled to open on Jan. 5, the clinic will be located at 174 Alturas Drive.
The clinic will specialize in treatment for injuries and conditions of the ankle, back, elbow, foot, hand, hip, knee, neck, shoulder, spine and wrist as well as joint replacement and revision and sports medicine care.
Patients in need of orthopedic care can visit www.lewistonortho.com.