Pullman Community Garden to dedicate ADA plot Saturday
The Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm will have a dedication for the Americans with Disabilities Act accessible plot at 2 p.m. Sept. 11. The garden is located at the corner of SE Derby Street and SE Professional Mall Boulevard. This is the first ADA accessible plot at the community garden.
The construction was completed with cooperation from the city of Pullman, Washington State University landscape architecture professor Michael Sanchez and his students, Pullman Community Garden and Disability Action Center NW. Funding came from grants from the Innovia Foundation, Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, United Way of Whitman County and the Meter Group.
PRH foundation opens search for new executive director
Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation has announced Rueben Mayes, chief development and external relations officer for the foundation, will serve his final day in the position Sept. 30. Mayes has taken a new job at Seattle Children’s Hospital as the regional partnerships and philanthropy officer. Mayes has worked for the foundation since 2013 and has helped raise more than $20 million through donations, fundraising events and grants.
The hospital has started the search for a new executive director and the position is posted at pullmanregional.org/careers. The foundation is a registered nonprofit and has an 18-member board of volunteer directors to govern donated funds and endowments. For more information on the hospital, visit pullmanregional.org.
Tuesday Teabirds book club at Moscow Public Library
The Moscow Public Library will have a free new book club starting Sept. 13 for all ages. The meetings will be at 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the library, located at 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow.
Snacks and tea will be provided. Book choices will be made by participants. For additional information contact Rebecca Rivapalacio, adult services manager at rebecca@latahlibrary.org. Funding provided by the Friends of the Moscow Library.