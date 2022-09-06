Pullman Community Garden to dedicate ADA plot Saturday

The Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm will have a dedication for the Americans with Disabilities Act accessible plot at 2 p.m. Sept. 11. The garden is located at the corner of SE Derby Street and SE Professional Mall Boulevard. This is the first ADA accessible plot at the community garden.

The construction was completed with cooperation from the city of Pullman, Washington State University landscape architecture professor Michael Sanchez and his students, Pullman Community Garden and Disability Action Center NW. Funding came from grants from the Innovia Foundation, Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, United Way of Whitman County and the Meter Group.

