Moscow city attorney receives service award

The Idaho State Bar Board of Commissioners presented Moscow City Attorney Mia Bautista with a service award at the annual meeting in Boise. She was appointed as the first woman to be the city of Moscow attorney in 2018. She served 10 years as the deputy prosecutor with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office and six years as the deputy prosecutor for Latah County.

Bautista graduated from the University of Idaho College of Law and serves as a member of the Idaho State Bar’s Character and Fitness Committee. She is also on the board of the Idaho Municipal Attorneys Association and the Idaho Representative for the International Municipal Lawyers. She has served on the Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victims Assistance.

