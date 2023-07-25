The Idaho State Bar Board of Commissioners presented Moscow City Attorney Mia Bautista with a service award at the annual meeting in Boise. She was appointed as the first woman to be the city of Moscow attorney in 2018. She served 10 years as the deputy prosecutor with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office and six years as the deputy prosecutor for Latah County.
Bautista graduated from the University of Idaho College of Law and serves as a member of the Idaho State Bar’s Character and Fitness Committee. She is also on the board of the Idaho Municipal Attorneys Association and the Idaho Representative for the International Municipal Lawyers. She has served on the Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victims Assistance.
Moscow chamber luncheon to feature UI athletic reps
The Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center will have a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W Pullman Road, Moscow. The luncheon will feature representatives from the University of Idaho Athletics Department and is sponsored by United Country Real Estate – Team Idaho.
Vandal Athletics will give an update on ticketing information, game schedules and the Junior Joe Club. Tickets can be purchased by 4 p.m. Aug. 4 by emailing staff@moscowchamber.com. Tickets cost $20 for chamber members and $30 for nonmembers.
Free lunches available in Pullman through Aug. 10
Pullman Public Schools have free summer lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursday until Aug. 10 at Kamiak Elementary School, 1400 NW Terre View Drive, Pullman. There is another location at Albion Park in Pullman. The meals are free for children and teens ages 1 through 18. For more information visit pullmanschools.org.