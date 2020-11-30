Master Gardener program open for registration
Registration for the 2021 Idaho Master Gardener Program is now open. Offered by the University of Idaho Latah County Extension, the program offers research-based training and provides an opportunity to learn from professionals and experts. Class topics include soils, entomology, organic gardening, weeds, pests and pruning.
Past students have included home gardeners, landscape professionals and farmers. Classes will be online via Zoom from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday and will run Feb. 4 through May 20.
The cost is $150 with a possible $100 year-end refund if certification requirements are met.
For an optional Master Gardener certification, the Latah County Program requires completion of the educational and training workshops and a minimum 30 hours of volunteer service to the community in the first year.
For more information or to register, contact Ember Powell at latah@uidaho.edu or by phone at (208) 883-2267.
United Way of Whitman County virtual fundraiser Tuesday
United Way of Whitman County is joining Giving Tuesday, a global movement that encourages people to support their communities and others around the world, to promote mental health and well-being in local communities.
Local organizations United Way will donate to this year include Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse, Circles of Caring Adult Day Health Center, Lane K. Brown Foundation and Palouse River Counseling.
To donate or get more information, visit donorbox.org/giving-tuesday-whitman-county.
Palouse Conservation District virtual presentation Thursday
The Palouse Conservation District will have a virtual presentation at 6 p.m. Thursday titled “Plant Diseases in the Garden: What They Look Like and How to Control Them Without Chemicals,” hosted by Tim Paulitz, a research plant pathologist, Washington State University adjunct professor and manager for the Pullman Community Gardens at Koppel Farm.
The presentation will be the first in a monthly series hosted by the district to encourage conversation on soil and water on the Palouse.
For more information on events and registration, visit www.palousecd.org/conservation-talk-series. Raffle prizes will be awarded to those in attendance. All events are free.