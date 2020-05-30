Gritman awards college grants, scholarships to volunteers
The Gritman Medical Center Auxiliary has awarded $7,000 to high school seniors pursuing higher education.
Six members of the Gritman’s Junior Volunteers group received awards from the Chanda Morris Scholarship fund. They were Gabby Eldridge, Molly Hanson, Nikki Johnson, Kloe Lory, Alyssa Hamburg and Emelia Keim.
The Chanda Morris Scholarship was established in the memory of Troy High School student Chanda Morris, a Gritman Junior Volunteer who died in an auto accident in 1991. She was named Gritman Junior Volunteer of the Year in 1991, and was secretary and president of the Gritman Junior Volunteer Council.
Two volunteers, Eldridge and Johnson, were awarded scholarships from the Besst Family Scholarship. This award recognizes high school achievements, extracurricular activities and leadership skills as a Junior Volunteer. The scholarship was established by Gritman CEO Kara Besst and her husband, Tim, in appreciation of the volunteer program.
Hanson was awarded $1,000 for the Maurine Cherrington Scholarship. The scholarship is named for a long-time Gritman supporter and charter member of the Gritman Auxiliary.
For more information on volunteer opportunities or availability of Gritman Auxiliary-sponsored scholarships, contact Gritman Volunteer Services at (208) 883-5520 or volunteer@gritman.org.
Genesee receives wastewater construction loan
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality awarded a $6.4 million wastewater construction loan to the city of Genesee. The money will be used to replace the collection system and improve the wastewater treatment system, according to a press release from DEQ.
The loan — which comes from the DEQ’s State Revolving Loan Fund — carries a 1.75-percent interest rate, is repayable over 30 years and is capitalized annually by grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The DEQ is authorized by state law to make loans to assist in the construction of public wastewater systems. Since the annual cost of wastewater service for residential customers exceeds 1.5 percent of the median household income, the city qualifies for a disadvantaged loan.
Whitman County small business grants available
The deadline for small businesses in Whitman County to apply for grants to ease financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended to June 4, according to a press release from the Community Action Center.
Grants of as much as $5,000 are being made available to eligible small businesses with as many as five employees who have been affected by the pandemic and Washington’s stay-home restrictions.
The grant funds are based on COVID-19’s impact on both the business and to the owner’s personal household income.
Applications are available from Community Action Center’s website, www.cacwhitman.org, and at the the Pullman, Colfax, and Palouse chambers of commerce, or by email at microgrants@cacwhitman.org.