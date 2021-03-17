Free food to be distributed Friday in Moscow
The Idaho Foodbank and volunteers from the Moscow/Latah County United Way will distribute food courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Farmers to Families Food Box” program at 10 a.m. Friday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the corner of Mountain View Road and Joseph Street in Moscow.
The food boxes will contain a variety of dairy, pre-cooked meat and produce. The food is free and no documentation or eligibility is required.
Uber Eats launches in Pullman
Food delivery service Uber Eats launched in Pullman on Tuesday, the company announced.
According to a news release, residents can now order delivery from local Pullman restaurants using the Uber Eats app.
A few of the restaurants using the service are Red Bento, The Land, O-Ramen, Oak on Main and Paradise Creek Brewery.
Restaurants interested in partnering with Uber Eats can visit ubereats.com/restaurant/signup.