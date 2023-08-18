The Humane Society of the Palouse to participate in Clear the Shelters
The Humane Society of the Palouse will participate in Clear the Shelters starting Monday and ending on August 26 at 2019 E White Avenue in Moscow. During the week, adoption prices will be either half priced or fully waived. Discounted and waived fees are possible through donations from the Humane Society of the Palouse Board of Directors, Red Star Coffee, Moscow Tattoo Company, O’Brien Real Estate and Moscow Reality.
The shelter is open from 2-6 p.m. all week and the dog kennel will close at 5 p.m. each day. All adoptions made during the week will follow the regular process and pets cannot be placed on hold leading up to or during the event.
Poetry in the Park with Moscow Poet Laureate Thursday
The city of Moscow will have Poetry in the Park at 5 p.m. Thursday at the East City Park stage in Moscow. Admission is free and open to all. Seltzers and popcorn will be provided by the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre. Poetry in the Park is led by the Moscow Poet Laureate Stacy Boe Miller and will have poetry readings and live music.
Palouse Choral Society to have auditions
The Palouse Choral Society will have auditions for the 2023-2024 season for the choral, chamber choir. The auditions will be on August 27 and August 28. To sign up, fill out the audition request form on palouseschoralsociety.org.
The children’s choir is open to children with a treble voice in grades 4-8th. Rehearsals are scheduled on August 22, 29 and September 5 and 12 in Moscow. A signup form is available online at palousechoirsociety.org.
Hawaii benefit concert Sunday at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will have William and Linda Wharton perform a benefit concert for the Maui, Hawaii fire victims fund. The concert will start at 6 p.m. Sunday at 111 S. Jefferson St., in Moscow. Tickets are not required but seating is limited in the church. Donations collected will go to a relief fund administered by the care-van, A Cup of Cold Water from the Episcopal Diocese of Hawaii.
William Wharton is a professor of music at the University of Idaho and Linda Wharton is a teacher and performer. Linda Wharton is the principal cellist for the Washington Idaho Symphony. The duo will perform music for solo and duo cellos.