The Humane Society of the Palouse to participate in Clear the Shelters

The Humane Society of the Palouse will participate in Clear the Shelters starting Monday and ending on August 26 at 2019 E White Avenue in Moscow. During the week, adoption prices will be either half priced or fully waived. Discounted and waived fees are possible through donations from the Humane Society of the Palouse Board of Directors, Red Star Coffee, Moscow Tattoo Company, O’Brien Real Estate and Moscow Reality.

The shelter is open from 2-6 p.m. all week and the dog kennel will close at 5 p.m. each day. All adoptions made during the week will follow the regular process and pets cannot be placed on hold leading up to or during the event.

