Local Briefs

Colton-Uniontown announce Distinguished Young Women winners

The Colton-Uniontown Distinguished Young Women program has announced Kate Schultheis is the first place winner of the program held Sunday. Schultheis also received the scholastic award, interview award and talent award. She received $1,450 in scholarships.

The first alternate is Kyndra Stout who also received an award in the fitness, self expression and be your best self essay categories. Stout received $1,050 in scholarships. Kaydee Heitstuman is the second alternate and received the spirit award. She received a $400 scholarship.

