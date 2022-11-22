Local Briefs

Colton-Uniontown announce Distinguished Young Women winners
The Colton-Uniontown Distinguished Young Women program has announced Kate Schultheis is the first place winner of the program held Sunday. Schultheis also received the scholastic award, interview award and talent award. She received $1,450 in scholarships.
The first alternate is Kyndra Stout who also received an award in the fitness, self expression and be your best self essay categories. Stout received $1,050 in scholarships. Kaydee Heitstuman is the second alternate and received the spirit award. She received a $400 scholarship.
Buy Local Moscow plans Shop Small Saturday
Buy Local Moscow will have a Shop Small Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at local businesses in Moscow. Participants can get a stamp card, hot chocolate and a free water bottle at Friendship Square. Stamp cards are also available at Hyperspud Sports, Tye Dye Everything and Wild at Art. Fill the card with nine stamps and be entered to win a Buy Local bag with local goods.
Completed cards can be dropped off at Wild at Art, Hyperspud Sports, Tye Dye Everything or Nectar on Saturday to be entered in the giveaway. A stamp card with three or more stamps can be shown at Nectar for 50% off a beverage of your choice. For more information, visit buylocalmoscow.com.
Children’s author has event at BookPeople of Moscow for Small Business Saturday
BookPeople of Moscow will have Moscow children’s author Eija Sumner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to provide recommendations for young readers and sign copies of her book, “Crocodile Hungry.” BookPeople of Moscow is located at 521 S. Main St. in Moscow.
Sumner has a Master of Fine Arts from Hamline University in writing for children and young adults. Her first picture book, “Crocodile Hungry,” was published in February 2022 and she also writes nonfiction for kids and novels for older kids and teens. For more information about Sumner, visit eikasumner.com.