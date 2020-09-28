COVID-19 case reported in Potlatch School District
The Potlatch School District reported one of its elementary school staff members has tested positive for COVID-19.
In an announcement Friday, Superintendent Jeff Cirka said the case has not been verified by local health authorities but the school has begun deep cleaning protocols. He said the district plans to have students and staff back for in-person classes today.
In the letter, Cirka declined to release further identifying information about this newest patient, citing privacy concerns.