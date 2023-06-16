Concrete replacement closes one lane of U.S. Highway 195
The Washington State Department of Transportation announced one lane of U.S. Highway 195 near the Horn School Rest Area north of Colfax will be closed for an emergency concrete panel replacement. Work is currently being done near Milepost 56, near Thornton Bridge and the Horn School Rest Area and will move the lane closure south to Milepost 55, near Oakesdale Road.
The work will start today and is expected to last until 2 p.m. Saturday. During the construction, U.S. 195 will be a single lane with alternating traffic controlled by a signal. For more information and travel alerts visit wsdot.com/travel/real-time/alerts.
Moscow High alumni group announces scholarship recipients
Three Moscow High School students have received alumni scholarships. Emmalee Gregory and Abby Hall received $1,000 each from the Nicole Ann Katsilometes Memorial Scholarship. Katsilometes is a 1961 graduate of Moscow High School.
The scholarship is awarded to any female student who is planning to become educators and will attend the University of Idaho. Gregory plans to become an agricultural education teacher and Hall will study elementary education.
Max Leisinger received $1,500 from the John Joseph Mussueau Memorial Scholarship and plans to study physics at the University of Idaho. The scholarship is open to any student who has played at least one year of football and is accepted by all people, is a natural leader and is a consensus builder. Musseau is a 1970 graduate of Moscow High School.
Grant applications open from Women’s Leadership Guild
The Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild has opened grant applications for regional nonprofit organizations that support women and children’s health and wellness. Applications are due by Aug. 1 and grants are for $2,000. The applications can be found online at pullmanregional.org/wlg.
The Women’s Leadership Guild awarded $10,000 during the last grant cycle to organizations like the Lauren McCluskey Foundation, Palouse Discovery Science Center, Palouse School Food Pantry, United Way of Whitman County and the Willow Center for Grieving Children. For more information about the guild visit pullmanregional.org/wlg.
Tekoa Library plans math camp for teens and tweens
The Tekoa Library will have Sarah Fletcher on hand this summer to present a hands-on math camp for students in middle and high school about the fundamentals of geometry.
The six-week camp is scheduled from 3-4 p.m. starting Wednesday and running through July 26 at the library, 139 S. Crosby St., Tekoa. Children are encouraged to attend as many Wednesdays as they can.
Fletcher will also discuss the sequence of spirals at 2:30 p.m. July 25 at the Farmington Library, 203 Main St., Farmington. Fletcher is a Tekoa native and will start her senior year in college in the fall. For more information contact the Tekoa Library at (509) 284-5657.
Bank Left Gallery to have lunch and gallery opening
The Bank Left Gallery and Bistro will have a garden-to-table lunch and new gallery installation June 24 at 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse. The lunch is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. and will feature edible flowers, herbs and fruits. To make a reservation for lunch, email na_durang@yahoo.com. The art installation will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to the public. The installation is titled “Scent,” and is about the sense of place and memory.