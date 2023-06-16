Concrete replacement closes one lane of U.S. Highway 195

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced one lane of U.S. Highway 195 near the Horn School Rest Area north of Colfax will be closed for an emergency concrete panel replacement. Work is currently being done near Milepost 56, near Thornton Bridge and the Horn School Rest Area and will move the lane closure south to Milepost 55, near Oakesdale Road.

The work will start today and is expected to last until 2 p.m. Saturday. During the construction, U.S. 195 will be a single lane with alternating traffic controlled by a signal. For more information and travel alerts visit wsdot.com/travel/real-time/alerts.