League of Women Voters of Moscow speakers forum continues Wednesday
The League of Women Voters of Moscow speaker forum continues at noon Wednesday with a presentation on Idaho’s changing climate and the economy. The presentation will be led by Katherine Himes and Megan Foster, who will discuss the Climate-Economy Impacts Assessment launched in December 2021 by the McClure Center for Public Policy Research.
Himes is the director of the McClure Center for Public Policy Research at the University of Idaho. Foster is a postdoctoral fellow at the McClure Center. The link to the presentation can be found at the League of Women Voters website at lwvmoscow.org, and will be held via Zoom.
Music concert scheduled for tonight at WSU cultural center
The Washington State University Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center, 405 SE Spokane St in Pullman, will have a performance of Franz Schubert’s Winterreise 7:30 p.m. tonight in person and live on Youtube.
The concert will feature WSU faculty Aaron Agulay, Yoon-Wha Roh on piano and the artwork of Walla-Walla based artist Keiko Hara. Seating is first come-first serve and the state mask mandate will remain in effect. The concert will also be streamed at youtube.com/watch?v=7_G8uIyF6tU.
Library to have birthday party for early literacy program
The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program will have a one-year anniversary party at 9 a.m. Thursday. To celebrate, the library will have a Facebook live storytime available at facebook.com/latahlibrary.
There will be kits available at the Moscow Public Library for families. The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is free and open to the public.
The goal of the program is to have parents, guardians, friends or other family read 1,000 books to children before they start kindergarten. For more information on the program visit latahlibrary.org/1000-books-before-kindergarten/. For more information on the celebration contact Stacie Echanove at programing@latahlibrary.org.
Moscow Hemp Fest opens applications for craft vendors, musicians
The 25th annual Moscow Hemp Fest is scheduled for April 9 at East City Park, 900 E 3rd Street and has opened applications for craft vendors and local musicians.
Applications are due by March 25. Applications for vendors can be found at moscowhempfest.com. For more information on being a vendor or musician contact Arlene Falcon at tyedye@moscow.com or stop by Tye Dye Everything, 527 S. Main Street in Moscow.
Moscow Renaissance Fair open for craft and food vendor applications
Applications are open for craft and food vendors for the Moscow Renaissance Fair, and applications are open until April 1. The fair is a juried craft show, and all crafts must be made by the vendor. Food booths are open to nonprofits only.
For more information on craft vending email LuAnne Scott at mrf_crafts@moscowrenfair.org and for food vendors contact Louise Todd at mrf_food@moscowrenfair.org.