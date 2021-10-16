Pullman League of Women Voters hosts discussion on election credibility
The League of Women Voters of Pullman on Tuesday will host discussion of an ongoing project reviewing state election credibility conducted by the League of Women Voters of Washington. Project Chair Linnea Hirst, from the Seattle-King County League, will join the Pullman League to discuss the project via Zoom noon to 1 p.m.
A link to the Zoom meeting will be posted to the Pullman League’s website at lwvpullman.org.
Moscow Rotary hosts discussion on power grid failure in Texas
The Moscow Rotary will host Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories founder Ed Schweitzer Monday, who will discuss the power grid failure in Texas last winter. The discussion takes place noon at the Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow.
Free stickers to celebrate new Farmers Market design
The city of Moscow will hand out stickers with new graphics for the Farmers Market program at the city’s tent on the last three markets of the month. Local artist Julene Ewert designed the new graphics for the market, which will be used in the 2022 season.