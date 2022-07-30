National Night Out events planned for Pullman, Moscow
National Night Out events are scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Reaney Park in Pullman and on Main Street in Moscow. Both events are free and will have games, activities, live music and raffle prizes.
National Night Out is an annual event which aims to promote communication between neighbors and provide an opportunity for positive interactions between the community and police.
At Reaney Park, the Pullman Police Department will have free food including hot dogs, chips, otter pops and snow cones. Live music will be provided by DJ Goldfinger, and yard games and a dunk tank also will be part of the evening.
In Moscow, the police department will have live music, raffle prizes and free food, according to social media posts. Attendees can also drop off old prescriptions at the event and find information about car seats.
Pullman cooling station moves to senior center
The city of Pullman announced the city cooling center will be available from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, Pullman. The senior center is attached to the Pullman Recreation Center and can be accessed at the northwest corner of the building.
There will be bathrooms available and a drinking fountain. Only service animals are allowed in the senior center according to a news release Friday from the city. For those who need transportation, visit pullman-wa.gov/transit for available bus routes and schedules.