Whitman County Library barn calendars on sale
The Barns of Whitman County 2021 calendars are on sale. The calendars feature photographs of regional barns and seasonal backdrops captured by various local photographers.
Proceeds from sale of the calendars benefit Friends of the Library programs and projects at all 14 Whitman County Library locations.
The calendars cost $10 and are available for purchase at any branch of Whitman County Library, Tick Klock Drug and Rosauers in Colfax, and the Pullman Chamber of Commerce. For more information or to receive calendars by mail, call the library at (509) 397-4366.
Moscow Rotary Club donates items to local food bank
The Rotary Club of Moscow last week donated $300 worth of holiday food items to the Moscow Food Bank.
Items donated included canned/packaged goods of turkey stuffing, pumpkin, evaporated milk, sliced pineapple, sweet corn, cranberry sauce, soup, broth, green beans and potatoes. In addition to food, the club contributed a donation of $485 cash.
Whitman County Library branches to be closed Thursday, Friday
All branches of Whitman County Library will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Due-dates for library materials have been extended in anticipation of the closure and no late fines will be charged for those days.
Drop boxes will remain open at all locations for returned items. Access to the library’s digital catalog and other electronic databases remains available by visiting the library’s website at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
All Latah County Library branches to be closed Thursday
All branches of Latah County Library will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Due-dates for library materials have been extended in anticipation of the closure and no late fines will be charged for the day.
Drop boxes will remain open at all locations for returned items. Access to the library’s digital catalog and other electronic databases remains available by visiting the library’s website at www.latahlibrary.org/.
Idaho Fish and Game asks hunters to assist in sample collection
With less than a week remaining of most general white-tailed deer seasons, Idaho hunters are reminded that they play a significant role in monitoring for chronic wasting disease and more samples are needed. Idaho Fish and Game is eager to acquire as many samples as possible to help with monitoring efforts in the Clearwater region.
CWD is a slow-moving, fatal neurological disease of deer, elk and moose. Idaho Fish and Game has tested lymph nodes from deer since 1997 looking for CWD. While the disease has not been detected in Idaho, it is present in states bordering Idaho.
Hunters can take their own samples and mail them in or drop off deer heads at the Clearwater regional office, 3316 16th St. in Lewiston for testing.
Contact the regional office for more information at (208) 799-5010.