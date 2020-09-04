Relief funding available for nonprofits
Whitman County is making a portion of its $2.7 million coronavirus relief funding available to nonprofits and chambers of commerce economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding is available from now until Oct. 28. To qualify, nonprofits must be a 501(C)(3) or 501(C)(6) organization with fewer than 20 employees as of March 1.
The application and eligibility requirements can be found at whitmangrant.com/non-profit-relief-program/.
Whitman County Library to close for weekend
The 14 branches of the Whitman County Library will be closed Saturday through Monday in honor of Labor Day.
Due dates for library materials have been extended in anticipation of the closure and book return drop boxes will remain open at all locations. Access to the library’s web resources including the catalog, e-books, NewsBank newspapers, Kanopy movie streaming and more will remain available at whitco.lib.wa.us.
For more information about the closure or renewal details, call (877) 733-3375.
Lentil Festival Raises $475 for Pullman Parks and Recreation
This year, the National Lentil Festival 5K Race raised $475 for the Pullman Parks and Recreation Care to Share Program.
The program allows youth from low-income families to participate in recreation programs they otherwise may not be able to afford on their own.
This year’s race took place in a virtual format where racers were able to record their own time and choose the path and terrain that interested them. Race results can be found at lentilfest.com/sporting-events.
Palouse Habitat for Humanity recognizes Wells Fargo with award
Wells Fargo Bank was awarded the 2020 Habitat Hero Award for 2020 by Palouse Habitat for Humanity.
Wells Fargo was chosen because of their dedicated commitment to building homes with the nonprofit. The bank sends teams of volunteers to build sites at every home build and has supported each of the past six homes with a $90,000 grant which was used to purchase building materials. This is in addition to the funds raised as part of their employee match program.
All funds to build a habitat home must be raised locally, and a typical home build on the Palouse costs $140,000.
Dahmen Barn hosts exhibit this month
The exhibit “Wood Art and Watercolor” opens Saturday at the Uniontown Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway, and will be on display for the month of September.
Artists will be at the exhibit to talk about their work from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.