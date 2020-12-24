Moscow’s Mountain View Park closed until further notice
Moscow’s Mountain View Park on the northeast edge of the city is closed until further notice because of soggy turf. This includes the use of the park as an off-leash dog area. Use of the fields when in this condition may result in damage to the turf.
For more information, contact the Moscow Parks & Recreation Dept. at (208) 883-7084.
Grant will allow UI to expand mental health support services
A $40,000 grant from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation will be used to help University of Idaho Extension expand mental health, first-aid training and suicide prevention efforts across the state.
The money will be used to train 10 county extension educators in the “Question, Persuade and Refer” suicide awareness program. They, in turn, will train others to assess when people should seek further help for someone who is having difficulties.
Training will occur in five north-central Idaho counties: Latah, Nez Perce, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho.
Moscow will continue the suspension of in-person services
In order to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 safety suggestions, the City of Moscow will continue its suspension of in-person service through Jan. 4. Services will be provided through phone, email and by appointment.
All city services, with the exception of emergency services, will be closed Jan. 1.