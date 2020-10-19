Washington gubernatorial hopeful Culp set to appear at Pullman event Tuesday
Washington gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp is scheduled to be in Pullman on Tuesday for a “Pullman Victory Protest” event.
Culp, a Republican, currently serves as police chief for the town of Republic. He is challenging two-term incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee in the Nov. 3 general election.
Culp previously served in the U.S. Army and ran a small business, in addition to his law enforcement career. He made headlines in 2018 by refusing to enforce new firearm restrictions after voters approved Initiative 1639, because he felt it was unconstitutional.
Tuesday’s event, which runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m., is located at 20428 Wawawai-Pullman Road. Culp’s website notes there will be “live music, great speakers and food,” and suggests people “stay to the end” to meet the candidate.
Select Whitman County libraries to provide flu vaccines
Whitman County Library and the Whitman County Health Department are providing adult and senior flu vaccine clinics to local libraries via curbside service later this month.
Clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Endicott Library, 324 E St.; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rosalia Library, 402 S. Whitman Ave.; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at the LaCrosse Library, 201 S. Main St.
Because of COVID-19, residents should schedule a time slot with nurse Deanna Claybaugh, who will administer the shots. Social distancing, masking requirements and disinfecting will be in place at each site.
Residents can fill out the intake form and screening questionnaire on the library’s website at www.whitco.lib.wa.us and bring them along to the appointment.
For more information or to make an appointment, Claybaugh may be contacted at (509) 397-6280 or deanna.claybaugh@co.whitman.wa.us.
Behavioral health update focus of LWV forum
The League of Women Voters of Moscow will present a virtual forum on how convergence of stressful circumstances is affecting mental health in the area. The Zoom meeting will be noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday and can be joined at this shortened link: https://rb.gy/b4sxlz.
Representatives from Region II Behavioral Health will address behavioral health resources and demand for services in our region.
Jim Rehder, chairman of Region II Behavioral Health Board, will speak about the history of the board and its goals and accomplishments. Co-presenter Teresa I. Shackelford, program manager in Behavioral Health Services for Region II, Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, will talk about statistical trends and resources that are available to help.
IDL fire burn permits not required after Wednesday
State burn permits from the Idaho Department of Lands are no longer required for burning activities outside of city limits beginning Wednesday.
The burn permit from IDL is required for any burning (excluding recreational campfires) outside of city limits during closed fire season, from May 10 through Oct. 20 annually.
While state permits will not be required after Wednesday, local fire departments, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and/or tribal authorities should be contacted before burning to determine if other permits are required or if local restrictions are in place.
Humans, not lightning, caused nearly 80 percent of the wildfires this year on lands protected by the Idaho Department of Lands, accounting for more than 91 percent of the acres burned. Many of these fires were preventable as they were ignited by escaped debris burning and campfires.
Oversized loads of windmill to delay night traffic
About 300 oversized loads carrying windmill parts will travel from the Port of Lewiston to Alberta, Canada, over the next two months.
NexGen Transportation is in the process of delivering the blades and tower sections for 43 windmills, with the largest loads measuring up to 270 feet long and weighing 240,000 pounds, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported.
The loads will depart from the Port of Lewiston every night, except Friday and Saturday nights, to travel north on U.S. 95 to Coeur d’Alene before heading east on Interstate 90 into Montana. Weather conditions may affect the schedule.
Pilot cars will escort the loads on the two-day journey, with flaggers in place to close several intersections, including U.S. 95 and Lincoln Avenue/Walnut Way and the I-90 and U.S. 95 interchange in Coeur d’Alene.
Drivers can expect delays as the loads move through these intersections. Seven loads are expected each night.