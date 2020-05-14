Latah County Library District seeks children volunteers
Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs are performing for the Latah County Library District’s Summer Reading Program in June, and they need the assistance of local children for their digital performance.
Children are asked to share their name, favorite animal and a drawing of their favorite animal in the comments on the library’s Facebook page at bit.ly/3fLfzrg. Then, children can tune in for a musical performance featuring them and their artwork.
This digital program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Stacie Echanove, Latah County Library District youth services manager at programming@latahlibrary.org.
Gardening question-and-answer session on tap for Monday
The Latah County Library District invites novice and seasoned gardeners to a roundtable question-and-answer session with local farmers and a master gardener at 4 p.m. Monday.
Round-table panelists include Master Gardener Linda DeWitt, Betta Bunzel and Ken Bunzel of Living Soil Microfarms, Jodi McClory of Swallowtail Flowers, Jacie Jensen of Thorn Creek Native Seed Farm and Marci Miller of Deep Roots Farm.
Registration is available at bit.ly/3bo4TeM and participants will receive a Zoom link to join the discussion.
This digital program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Bailey Gillreath-Brown, Latah County Library District adult services manager, at baileyg@latahlibrary.org.
Food pantry pickup scheduled for today at UI
Curbside pickup from the Vandal Food Pantry is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon today in the Bruce M. Pitman Center alleyway, between the center and Greek Row. Bags will be pre-stocked, and patrons will be given bags based on their family size and recommendations from Feeding America.
Additional events for the UI community today include tai chi, tobacco cessation and a class on how to deal with financial issues brought on by COVID-19. For more, check the UI calendar at www.uidaho.edu/events.
Accuracy Matters: Library curbside service
Whitman County Library locations are not offering any curbside service right now. The library can mail items to patrons. Conflicting information was published in a brief Wednesday because of a Daily News error.