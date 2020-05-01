Moose dies after it is struck by vehicle north of Moscow
A vehicle-versus-moose collision Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 95 north of Moscow resulted in the moose’s death, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver and passenger were treated at the scene of the crash, which was reported at 8:03 p.m. near milepost 351, and were not taken to the hospital.
The moose was harvested at the scene.
Virtual student recital set for tonight online
A virtual student chamber music recital will be from 7:30-8:30 p.m. today online.
The Lionel Hampton School of Music is presenting past live-streamed performances. The public can participate online by going to the Lionel Hampton School of Music’s Facebook page at facebook.com/LHSOM.
University of Idaho offering free financial workshops
University of Idaho Extension is offering eight classes designed to help the public deal with financial issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. All classes are free and will be at 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in May.
To participate via Zoom visit bit.ly/3bN4DXX and use meeting ID: 962-79451152.
Tuesday’s topic will be tips to get the most out of your government stimulus funds, presented by UI Extension specialist Luke Erickson. Thursday’s meeting will focus on what to do when your income drops presented by UI Extension educator Karen Richel.
Next week’s topics include how stress inflates how large financial problems seem, presented by Richel, and managing furloughs, unemployment, health insurance, Medicaid, school loans and more, presented by UI Extension educator Lance Hansen.
Paint the Palouse Project seeks applicants
The 31st annual Paint the Palouse Project is scheduled for the fall. Housing and Residence Life students at University of Idaho will paint three homes for families in need. In previous years, more than 350 volunteers have given their time to the event.
This year’s sponsors include Moscow Building Supply, Moscow Food Co-op, Phos Painting Co., Pizza Hut, Rodda Paint, Sherwin-Williams, Tri-State Outfitters, UI Housing and Residence Life, the UI Residence Hall Association and Vandals Dining.
Homeowner applications for Paint the Palouse close May 14. To apply, fill out the form at bit.ly/3c3XzGk.
Pullman City Council will have virtual meeting
Tuesday’s regularly scheduled Pullman City Council meeting will take place online. If you wish to provide oral public comment at a virtual city council meeting, please fill out the required form located at bit.ly/3bNCUX4 to be added to the list of speakers.
The deadline to sign up as a speaker is 5 p.m. Monday. Directions will be sent to you by 6:45 p.m. Tuesday for how to participate remotely.
The agenda and further information will be posted at bit.ly/2xjRRB8.
Moscow Mexican restaurant offers free lunch
Mexican restaurant La Casa Lopez in Moscow will provide free lunch to all participants and staff of Alternatives to Violence on the Palouse and Latah County Recovery Center next week.
Lunch will be provided for pick up starting at 11 a.m. Thursday outside the Recovery Center at 431 S Main St in Moscow. La Casa Lopez will continue serving until all food has been served.
Pullman club offers virtual dance party
Etsi Bravo in Pullman will have a living room virtual dance party with a 1980s theme from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Staff will accept song request donations. You can stream the party live at etsibravo.tv or on twitch at twitch.tv/etsibravo.
If you want to join the dance party and be featured on the stream join via Zoom. The meeting ID will be announced tomorrow on Facebook at bit.ly/3aSi6MS.