Juliaetta mobile home damaged by fire
A fire caused significant damage to a bedroom inside a mobile home Tuesday night on the 300 block of Water Street in Juliaetta, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said Juliaetta-Kendrick fire and ambulance personnel responded to the fire, which was reported at 9:05 p.m. There were no injuries and the fire is believed to be caused by an electrical issue.
Latah County fingerprinting services suspended
Fingerprinting services have been suspended until further notice because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, according to a Latah County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
These services include new concealed weapons applications, fingerprinting for employment, education and any other fingerprinting done at the Latah County Driver’s Licensing office.
Festival Dance to have virtual benefit fundraiser Sunday
Moscow’s Festival Dance & Performing Arts Association will have its annual Champagne Benefit event virtually this year. The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday via Zoom.
The event will be filmed from the 1912 Center and feature performances by local talent, sneak peeks of professional companies still scheduled to come to the Palouse in 2021, raffle prize drawings and a toast to the organization’s longevity.
For more information, visit the Festival Dance Website at www.festivaldance.org or email staff at dance@festivaldance.org. Messages may also be left at (208) 883-3267.
Pullman Arts Commission invites public submissions for mural
The Pullman Arts Commission is calling artists living on the Palouse to submit works of art for Pullman’s “End Racism Now” mural. The chosen design will express solidarity in ending systemic racism and spotlight the importance of diversity and inclusion in Pullman.
Entries will be reviewed by the commission with recommendations presented to the Pullman City Council for consideration. Once the design is selected, the muralist(s) will work with the commission to install the mural. The mural will be located on the retaining wall along Spring Street between Main and Paradise Streets. Its dimensions will be 120 feet by 7.5 feet.
Compensation for the chosen artist will be $500 for a single artist or as much as $1,500 for a team of artists.
The deadline for artists to apply is Jan. 19. Applications and more information are available online at https://bit.ly/2KpbZZ3. Further questions can be sent via email to pullmanartscommission@gmail.com.
Operation Christmas Child collecting shoebox-filled gifts locally
There are two drop boxes on the Palouse for gift donations that will be sent around the globe by a national charity organization. The organization, Operation Christmas Child, collects shoebox gifts around the country and delivers them to children worldwide.
The drop boxes will be open for shoebox gifts — containing toys, hygiene items and/or school supplies — until Monday.
One drop box is located in Pullman at the Evangelical Church of the Palouse, 4812 Airport Road. The other is located in Colfax at 109 S Mill St. in Colfax.
For more information, including a step-by-step guide on how to pack a shoebox, visit the Operation Christmas Child website at sampur.se/3pFOyuv.
New food pantry now open at Pullman church
A new “Little Free Food pantry” is now open on the porch of the Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman at 525 NE Campus St.
The pantry offers nonperishable food to community members in need and is accessible 24 hours per day.
For more information, call the CCUCC office at (509) 332-6411.