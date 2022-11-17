Whitman County libraries announce holiday closures

The Whitman County Library District will be closed Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. All due dates for library materials have been extended for the closure and no late fees will be charged. Drop boxes and internet networks will remain open in all locations. For more information visit whitcolib.org or call the Colfax Branch at (509) 397-4366.

Washington State University lab seeks study subjects

