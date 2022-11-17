Whitman County libraries announce holiday closures
The Whitman County Library District will be closed Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. All due dates for library materials have been extended for the closure and no late fees will be charged. Drop boxes and internet networks will remain open in all locations. For more information visit whitcolib.org or call the Colfax Branch at (509) 397-4366.
Washington State University lab seeks study subjects
The Washington State University Neuropsychology and Aging Lab is looking for participants in a study about memory strategies or aids used to complete daily activities. Participants should be at least 50 years old and have access to a computer with a webcam and microphone to participate in Zoom meetings.
The study will have a telephone screening interview to determine eligibility and online testing sessions, which will include questionnaires about health and everyday cognitive abilities. Payments include a $60 cash honorarium and a report about cognitive health. For more information call (509) 335-4033.
Applications sought for Pullman community grants
The Pullman Chamber of Commerce is accepting grant applications for funding which aligns to the Pullman 2040 project. The grants have a minimum of $250 and a maximum of $10,000. For more information about the grant application, visit pullmanchamber.com/business-information/cif.
The Community Investment Committee was established in 2018 by the Pullman Chamber of Commerce to enhance the community through investments in projects related to Pullman 2040. Past grant recipients include the Pullman Good Food Co-op, Regional Theatre of the Palouse, Palouse Discovery Science Center, Phoenix Conservancy, Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation and the Pullman Depot Heritage Center.