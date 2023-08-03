The Festival Dance Academy will have free dance classes Tuesday through Aug. 11 in the Reception Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Children ages 6-9 are welcome from 3-4 p.m. to learn ballet and theater. Children ages 10-12 can learn modern and other music from 4-5 p.m. Beginners are welcome. Registration can be done online at festivaldance.org or by calling (208) 883-3267. Registration will be available at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the 1912 Center.
Pullman Regional Hospital to offer free sports physicals
Pullman Regional Hospital will offer free sports physicals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Family Medicine Residency Center, 825 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. The clinic is open to any middle or high school student-athlete and no health insurance or appointment is required. The physicians include Dr. Ed Tingstad and Dr. Mat Taylor.
The residency center can be accessed by parking near Sid’s Pharmacy and using the door closest to the pharmacy drive-through. Sports physicals are valid for two years and are required in the state of Washington for any student-athlete in grades 6 and up.
APOD Productions announces new show opening next week
APOD Productions Youth Leadership Initiative will have a production of “High School Musical On Stage” with the opening show at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The show was adapted by David Simpatico from the 2006 Disney film. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 6-12 and can be purchased in advance at apodproductions.org.
Additional performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. Aug. 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19. Two matinees are scheduled for 2 p.m. Aug. 12 and 19. APOD Productions is a nonprofit organization and the Youth Leadership Team is composed of high school and college aged volunteers who will direct and organize a show.
Kingsley to discuss Convention of States in Moscow
Idaho Dist. 7 Rep. Mike Kinglsey, R-Lewiston, will discuss the Convention of States Action at a town hall scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, Aug.12, in the Lecompte Auditorium in the 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow.
Kingsley will give an introduction into Article V and the process to convening a state convention. He will discuss how to introduce a Convention of States and where community members can volunteer if a convention becomes a reality.
Article V of the United States Constitution is about proposing amendments to the Constitution and outlines two options to ratify amendments. One option to approve amendments outlines a convention which must be requested of two-thirds of the state legislatures according to constitution.congress.gov. The last time this option was used was for the 21st amendment, which repealed the 18th amendment that established prohibition.