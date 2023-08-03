Festival Dance Academy to have free dance classes

The Festival Dance Academy will have free dance classes Tuesday through Aug. 11 in the Reception Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Children ages 6-9 are welcome from 3-4 p.m. to learn ballet and theater. Children ages 10-12 can learn modern and other music from 4-5 p.m. Beginners are welcome. Registration can be done online at festivaldance.org or by calling (208) 883-3267. Registration will be available at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the 1912 Center.

Pullman Regional Hospital to offer free sports physicals

