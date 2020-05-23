Pullman hospital allowing elective surgeries
Pullman Regional Hospital announced Friday it is providing all services, including elective surgeries.
The hospital will continue all precautionary measures during the COVID-19 pandemic and follow Washington state guidelines.
The hospital will continue to provide patient and staff masking and screening, personal protective equipment for staff, and safety and infection control.
Telemedicine and in-person appointments will continue to be available.
Kendrick Locust Blossom Festival is canceled
The 60th Kendrick Locust Blossom Festival scheduled for May 30 is canceled because of the coronavirus.
The festival is traditionally celebrated the last Saturday in May, and will resume next year.
Moscow, Latah County unemployment rates spike
Latah County’s unemployment rate in April reached 9.9 percent — its highest level since the severe recession of the early 1980s, when it peaked at 11.1 percent, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Labor. The county’s rate in March was 2.2 percent, up a little from the record low of 2.1 percent reached in February.
The City of Moscow’s rate of 10.5 percent in April was higher than the county’s rate, while unemployment rates in North Central Idaho soared from near record lows in March to near record highs in April.
The region as a whole saw its unemployment rise from 2.7 percent in March to 11.4 percent in April, higher than the Great Recession peak of 8.6 percent in September 2011, but lower than the post-1940 record level of 14.5 percent in October 1982. Overall, North Central Idaho had the third-highest jobless rate of Idaho’s regions.
Special meeting called for Whitcom board
A virtual special meeting of the Whitcom Executive Board is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The board will review and discuss proposed user fee models. To listen in, call (773) 231-9226 and use meeting ID 148-309-2335. All those attending should mute microphones upon entry to ensure that all those listening can properly hear the call taking place.
Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport meeting canceled
The regular meeting of the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Board set for 3 p.m. Wednesday has been canceled.
For more information, contact Michol Ann Jensen at exec@pullman-wa.gov.
UI Extension workshops all virtual
Because of a recent change in University of Idaho policy, all UI Extension workshops scheduled for June will be offered over the internet only. Some workshops, and field portions of workshops, may be offered live later in the year depending on the progress of the pandemic and university policy.
Administrators said they understand that many clients do not have the internet capability to attend an online workshop, according to a news release. UI Extension will try to provide printed materials to these clients and answer questions by phone until they are able to have live events.
For those who have a computer, but not sufficient internet speed to live stream video, UI Extension can mail a recording of the internet-based program on a thumb drive for a $5 charge.