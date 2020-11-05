PCEI to have bird watching event Saturday
Palouse Clearwater Environmental Center will have a birding walk at the center’s Rose Creek Nature Preserve from 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Space is limited. Those interested can register for the event online at bit.ly/2GtXnG7.
No prior birding experience is needed but binoculars are encouraged. For those who are interested, an optional virtual orientation will be offered to share some brief history, details about Rose Creek as a birding spot and a tutorial on using eBird as a birding and citizen science tool.
For more details, visit the event page at bit.ly/3k6Lofv.
Idaho voters OK amendment setting 35 legislative districts
Idaho voters have agreed to change the state Constitution to permanently set the number of state legislative districts at 35. The amendment required a simple majority to pass. The amendment received widespread support among elected Republicans and Democrats when it was pitched in the House of Representatives earlier this year.
Idaho currently has 35 legislative districts — with one senator and two representatives elected from each — but the Constitution previously allowed as few as 30 or as many as 35 districts to be set during redistricting, which occurs every 10 years.
In other election news from Idaho, the secretary of state’s office says it appears that about 80 percent and possibly as many as 82 percent of registered Idaho voters cast a ballot for the election.
Chad Houck, chief deputy in the office, said that would be a record high turnout. It also means that about 800,000 residents voted.