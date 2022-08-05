Pullman seeks volunteersfor commission vacancies
The city of Pullman announced this week there are volunteer openings on two commissions and one committee.
The openings are on the Civil Service Commission, Planning Commission and Police Advisory Committee. The time commitment is typically one meeting a month, according to the city.
The civil service commission meets at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of the month, the planning commission meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month and the police advisory committee meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.
DYW state winner to be chosen Saturday in Pullman
Four area high school seniors will compete Saturday at the Distinguished Young Woman of Washington scholarship program in Pullman.
The program is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday in the Jones Theatre at Daggy Hall on the campus of Washington State University. Tickets are available at the door and cost $20. Local participants are Olivia Ng, of Colfax, Rachel Becker, of Colton-Uniontown, Kendra Lentz, of Garfield-Palouse, and Brenna Komp, of Pullman.
There are 11 high school seniors-to-be from across the state of Washington participating in the competition for the chance to receive scholarship money and be the representative at the national competition.
The event will be emceed by Kari Largent, a former Colfax and Washington DYW, and Ester Roeber, of Moses Lake, who is the current DYW of Washington.
Distinguished Young Women is a scholarship program designed to emphasize education through scholarships and promote personal development.
Wood exhibit opens Sunday at Uniontown venue
Artisans at the Dahmen Barn has scheduled an opening reception for “The Wonderful World of Wood” from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at 149 N. Park Way, Uniontown. More than 20 regional woodworking artists will present and talk about their work at the event.
The collection includes woodworking from the traditional to the avant-garde, including kitchen utensils, furniture, teleidoscopes, marionette puppets and decorative items. The exhibit will be open to the public through Sept. 4. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. For more information visit ArtisanBarn.org.
PRH opens position on board of commissioners
Pullman Regional Hospital will start the search to fill a vacant board of commissioners position this fall. Applicants will have until Sept. 28 to submit a letter of interest and resume. A special meeting will be held in October to interview candidates. Applicants must be a registered voter in the hospital district and cannot be a hospital employee.
The new commissioner will replace Margaret Werre, who served on the board for five years and is moving away from the area to be closer to home. Her last day was July 31. The board of commissioners is responsible for overseeing hospital district policies and organizations. Commissioners meet monthly both in person and via Zoom. For more information visit pullmanregional.org/board.