Conservation district donates exploration backpacks to libraries
The Palouse Conservation District had donated environmental exploration backpacks to the Whitman County Library District.
The kits cover the subjects of bugs, fish, wildlife and air quality. The backpacks are funded through the Washington Conservation Society. For more information about exploration kits and backpacks, visit whitcolib.org.
Moscow Hempfest seeks vendors
Moscow Hempfest is scheduled for April 15 at East City Park in Moscow and applications for food and craft vendors are available at moscowhempfest.com or Tye Dye Everything, 527 S. Main St., Moscow. Food and craft booths cost $100 for businesses and are free for nonprofits.
The deadline to apply is April 1. For more information contact Arlene Falcon at tyedye@moscow.com. The Moscow Hempfest aims to provide information about the hemp and cannabis movement.
Renaissance Fair accepting vendor apps
The Moscow Renaissance Fair has opened food and craft vendor applications. The deadline to apply is April 1. The fair is May 6-7 in Moscow. Food booths are open to nonprofits only and craft booths will be juried.
Applications are available at moscowrenfair.org. Craft booths are $175 for a 10x10-foot space and $350 for a 10x20-foot space. There is an application fee for first-time applicants. Food booth fees start at $135. For more information on the craft booths contact LuAnn Scott at mrf_crafts@moscowrenfair.org and for food booths contact Donna Holmes at mrf_food@moscowrenfair.org.
Hospital auxiliary announces Valentine’s Day deliveries
The Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary will offer deliveries of See’s Candy and stuffed animals as part of the annual Have a Heart fundraiser. The prices range from $8 to $30 and must be placed by Feb. 9. All packages include a personalized card and free delivery within Pullman city limits, except Pullman School District locations.
Order forms are available at pullmanregional.org/auxiliary and can be returned in person at Diane’s Gift Garden drop dox at the entrance of the Pullman Regional Hospital, 835 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Deliveries will be made from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 14. All money raised supports patient comfort care at Pullman Regional Hospital.
Cattlemen’s association opens scholarship application
The Whitman County Cattlemen’s Association has opened applications for scholarships of $1,000 or more. The scholarships are open to graduating high school seniors or home-schooled equivalents who will continue their education in an agricultural field at a two- or four-year college, university, trade or technical school. Applicants must have a home address in Whitman County.