Public reception, gallery opening Friday at Moscow Contemporary
Moscow Contemporary will open its fourth exhibit, titled “Pamela Caughey, Unforeseen,” with a public reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, at 414 S Main St., Moscow. Artist Pamela Caughey will give a gallery talk at 11 a.m. in person and at 3 p.m. via Zoom, the link is available at moscowcontemporary.org.
Caughey creates geometric abstract paintings across different media including acrylics, oil, mixed media and collage. She grew up in Wisconsin and received her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from University of Wisconsin – Madison in 1983. She began her study of art in 1986 and received a master’s degree in painting and drawing from the University of Montana School of Art in 2010.
Navigating elder care the focus of Oct. 19 presentation
The League of Women Voters of Moscow will welcome Julia Parker, nurse administrator and nurse consultant, to discuss elder care options at noon Oct. 19 in the Lecompte Auditorium of the 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow.
Parker will discuss how families can navigate elder care options and give resources on personalizing care, integrating family and loved ones and communicating about needs. Parker will also discuss senior support resources around the Palouse. Parker also is a member of the Moscow City Council.
Garfield Harvest Fest and movie night Saturday
The city of Garfield will have the annual Harvest Fest from 5-10 p.m. Saturday. There will be live music, food, vendors, old cars and farm equipment at the event. Live music will be performed by Aaron Kelly and the Triple B. Harvest Fest is in downtown Garfield between California and Third streets.
Also Saturday, the Garfield Library will have a family movie night at 7 p.m. at the library. Concessions will be sold by donation and all proceeds will fund the mural project. For more information contact the Garfield Librarian Sarah Anderson at (509) 635-1490.