Moscow Contemporary will open its fourth exhibit, titled “Pamela Caughey, Unforeseen,” with a public reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, at 414 S Main St., Moscow. Artist Pamela Caughey will give a gallery talk at 11 a.m. in person and at 3 p.m. via Zoom, the link is available at moscowcontemporary.org.

Caughey creates geometric abstract paintings across different media including acrylics, oil, mixed media and collage. She grew up in Wisconsin and received her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from University of Wisconsin – Madison in 1983. She began her study of art in 1986 and received a master’s degree in painting and drawing from the University of Montana School of Art in 2010.

