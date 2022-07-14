Moscow to have public meeting on downtown streetscape project
The city of Moscow has scheduled a public meeting for input on the Downtown Streetscape Project from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday in the city council chambers on the second floor of City Hall at 206 E. Third St., Moscow.
The city is considering plans related to utilities, paving and streetscape of downtown. City residents are encouraged to attend the presentation from the city of Moscow consultant and the open-house style meeting to immediately follow.
Community Action Center Food Bank opens for in-person shopping
The Community Action Center Food Bank will resume in-person shopping on Wednesday and have increased hours available for shopping. The food bank is located at 350 Fairmount Drive, Pullman. The food bank is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday and from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.
New customers should register in person and returning customers can schedule appointments online at cacwhitman.org/food-bank-appointment/. Appointments can be scheduled up to three times a month and no proof of income or identification is required. For more information on the food bank or the Community Action Center, visit cacwhitman.org or call (509) 334-9147.
Sponsors sought for annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament
The city of Moscow is looking for sponsors for the 2022 Mayor’s Golf Tournament and has six spaces remaining. Every year a local nonprofit is selected to receive the proceeds of the event. This year it is the Moscow Food Bank.
The sponsorship slots available include: one $1,500 shotgun breakfast sponsor and one $1,000 hole-in-one sponsor, as well as four $300 general hole sponsor slots. The tournament started in 2015 by former Mayor Bill Lambert and the Parks and Recreation Department. The tournament is scheduled for Aug. 12 at the University of Idaho Golf Course. For more information contact the Community Events Division at (208) 883-7132 or communityevents@ci.moscow.id.us.